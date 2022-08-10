‘CBN’s measures reducing retail FX demand at official market’

ASSERTION

Nigeria lacks vibrant service industry that will generate substantial FX inflow

Nigeria has recorded small deficits on its services account in recent times mainly because measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to help conserve the country’s external reserves are helping to reduce retail foreign exchange demand at the official market, analysts at FBNQuest have said.

The analysts, who stated this in a report released at the weekend, noted that although Nigeria’s appetite for imports was still strong, the CBN’s measures to limit retail forex demand at the official market resulted in the smaller deficit on the services account relative to Q4’21.

According to the analysts, “the smaller deficit on the services account relative to Q4’21 was mainly a result of a smaller net debit of -$855 million in other business services (inc. professional management consulting services) compared with -$1.4 billion in Q4’21. “Overall, the deficits on the services account have been modest since the onset of the pandemic in Q2’21 and have not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

“For context, the net deficit of -$2.8 billion recorded on the account in Q1’22 is just over a third of the -$7.9 billion deficit recorded in Q1’20 – at the start of the pandemic.

“The primary reason is that FX expenditure on travel-related items, such as those for health and education as well as transportation, are still below their pre-pandemic run-rate. For instance, fx utilisation for education and health amounted to c.$388 million and $72 million in Q1’22 compared with $1.6 billion and $682 million in Q1’20 respectively.”

They added that “while the country’s appetite for imports is still strong, we believe that the CBN’s demand management strategies and stricter documentation requirements for FX allocation to eligible FX users may have reduced FX demand through official channels.”

The analysts pointed out that while a few countries on the continent such as Egypt, South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco, are able to generate FX inflow from services such as tourism, “Nigeria lacks a vibrant service industry that will generate substantial amounts of FX inflow.

“While the near-term prospects for developing such an industry are almost non-existent, appropriate strategies for its development in the medium to long term will require massive investments in education, health, security, and infrastructure,” they stated.

New Telegraph recently reported that lingering forex scarcity in the system made some deposit money banks (DMBs) to begin notifying their customers that all foreign currency requests would now be treated, “subject to availability of funds.”

In effect, this means that the DMBs have declared that their ability to fulfil any request that their customers make to buy foreign currency will now hinge on if they(lenders) can access forex to meet such requests.

For instance, in an email titled, “Update on Foreign currency request,” sent to its customers last week, which was sighted by New Telegraph, one of the country’s Tier-2 banks announced that it had reviewed the process of fulfilling FX requests in order to ensure that it can “meet the needs of more customers.”

Specifically, the bank stated that, henceforth, its customers coukd only access $1,500 quarterly for maintenance/ upkeep requests.

