CBN’s Metering Plan: Experts seek end to arbitrary billing

Following the intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bridge the existing electricity metering gap in the country, experts in the power sector have said the arbitrary electricity billing in the country should come to an end. To reduce the electricity metering gap subjecting millions of electricity users in the country to estimated billing due to slow improvement in the number of metered electricity consumers placed by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) at 6.8 per cent in five years, CBN had launched a N120 billion National Mass Metering Programme where about six million meters were expected to be given to consumers on the account of the distribution companies. This move, which is critical to the liquidity crisis in the Nigerian electricity market, is also expected to reduce the metering gap to ensure a transparent billing system and close the debt profile in the power sector.

But alleged corruption by some DisCos has slowed down the process with only about 900,000 meters given out to electricity consumers in the country so far. To further make the issue worse, there is an upward review of the current price of prepaid meters by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to meet the challenges occasioned by rising inflation, foreign exchange rates, associated increases in customs costs, increase in container freight costs and the disruptions in the international supply chain which were creating a global increase in the prices of raw materials and components for the manufacturing of prepaid meters.

However, experts in the sector out to find sustainable solutions to the metering gap, have asked CBN to overhaul the scheme in a manner that would halt importantation of meter and focus on local manufacturing of the assets in order to drive economy growth and employment in the country. According to Adetayo Adegbemle, the first step is ascertaining the accurate number of consumers connected to the national grid and their demography if the intervention by CBN must meet it’s expected target. Advocating funds from the apex bank to drive local meter manufacturers and for development of a metering ecosystem independent of the DisCos, he expressed concerns over the delays in kick starting the second phase of NMMP.

“If we have used two years to implement Phase zero already, which is barely a million meters, how long will it take to implement the remaining five million? “Serious efforts went into silencing the published allegations of diversion of money meant for metering given to the MAPs. This is definitely casting an ominous shadow on Phase one of NMMP.

“License the independent metering providers (IMSPs), let NEMSA test and approve all meters and let consumers be able to get their meters off the shelves, remove the metering components in the tariff, and pass a regulation that outlaw power connection without meter. You will be surprised at the rate at which the metering gap will be closed. Another advantage is that we will be able to have third party data to collaborate policie, he said. President, Nigeria Consumer Protection Network & Member, National Technical Investigative Panel on Power System Collapses, Kunle Olubiyo, who also insisted that the CBN intervention would perform better if focused on local manufacturing of meters instead of allowing continuous import of meters, expressed worry over the cost of meters as well as the tendencies of some distribution companies to shortchange consumers by importing meters, which may read faster.

While believing that it will be beneficial and easier to control if the priority of the CBN was focused on local manufacturing or assemblage of meters, he alleged that corruption and bureaucracy in the existing metering scheme create room for exploitation. “Privatisation is still in its infancy. All over the world, there are fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, like metering intervention by CBN. CBN can provide sovereign guarantee. CBN should encourage ingenious manufacturers of meters, not importers,” Olubiyo said.

