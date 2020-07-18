CBN’s N16n will boost local production –Maize farmers

Nigeria’s Maize Farmers Association (MFA) yesterday said the N16 billion released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would boost local production and also ensure stable price of the commodity. The National President, MAAN, Dr. Abubakar Funtua, who spoke with journalists in Abuja over the recent ban placed on importation of maize into the country by the Federal Government speculations of a possible increase in prices of maize in the country.

He assured consumers that the price would remain stable, as the association has planned to increase local maize production capacity from 20 million to 25 million tonnes per annum. While commending the CBN for withdrawing support for the importation of maize into the country, he noted that over 250,000 hectares of land have been cultivated by members of the association to meet the demands of maize by all stakeholders.

Funtua said besides stopping unnecessary capital flight in the country through needless maize importation, and weakening local farmers’ productive capacity, the ban had proved that government really wants to develop agriculture and ensure food security.

He said: “With all these great steps being taken by government, the country can be self – sufficient in maize production in the next few months if we all believe in the capacity of our farmers and put our hands to the plough. “In order to sustain this great step taken by the government, grain farmers and merchants should not use the opportunity to unnecessarily increase the price of maize grain.”

