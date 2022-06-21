CBN’s N25bn Agric Loan: No apology to Omo-Agege, others – Okowa

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday said he owns nobody apology for accessing the single digit oil palm loan of N25 billion that was guaranteed for farmers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The governor who lambasted his detractors, including the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, for wanting set him against genuine budding farmers in the state said no amount of campaign of calumny would make him to abandon the facility.

The state’s Commis sioner for Information, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, alongside the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Olise Ifeajika, in Asaba, urged Omo-Agege stop playing politics with the advancement of the people of the state.

He said: “We have added a whole lot of value to the agricultural sector of the state. We are accessing the loan because we are determined to up our mandate on agricultural development. “Delta State is still licking the wounds of the disgrace Omo-Agege brought to it when he snatched the symbol of authority of the National Assembly and proceeded to tell Nigerians that he rustled the mace in good fate.”

He said since Nigeria is in a state of emergency, lying critically sick under the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC), no amount of salvoes from APC jobbers would stop the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Okowa joint ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from rescuing the country from it present economic quagmire as from 2023.

He said: “They are bringing good governance to speed by 2023. They will add strength to the mandate that will produce them.”

