CBN’s naira swap policy political, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as political, stressing that it has worsened the living conditions of the poor. Hemadethisremarksduring the official presentation of letter of nomination on the “Award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” on him by the management of Independent Newspapers, at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday. Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship of the masses, but to cushion it; that Nigerians are not necessarily opposed totheredesign of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes, but theyare concerned about the implementation of the policy and the hardship it has inflicted on the masses.

Wike said it is regrettable the CBN has not emulated global best practice in its implementation of the naira swap policy, adding that the CBN should have allowed the old notes to be in circulation alongside the new notes for atleastoneyear beforeitis completely phased out. He noted: “We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people we owe that responsibilityto cushion the level of hardship that Nigerians are facing, we are not to worsen the situation. “There is nothing wrong with redesigning our naira.

What we are saying is the implementation will not help, rather it will aggravate theconditionthatpeopleface, particularly the poor. Earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Steve Omanufeme, said Governor Wike was nominated for the award for his dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness. “We are today to officially present the letter of your nomination as Independent Man of the year 2022. Everybody can see and know what youhavedoneinRiversState. But beyond that, we are giving this award because of your action which people misunderstood, especially your contribution to good governance, your dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.”

