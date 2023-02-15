News Top Stories

CBN’s naira swap policy political, says Wike

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Comment(0)

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described the shoddy implementation of the naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as political, stressing that it has worsened the living conditions of the poor. Hemadethisremarksduring the official presentation of letter of nomination on the “Award of Independent Man of the Year 2022,” on him by the management of Independent Newspapers, at the Government House, Port Harcourt yesterday. Wike stressed that the essence of government and its agency such as CBN, is not to inflict hardship of the masses, but to cushion it; that Nigerians are not necessarily opposed totheredesign of the N1000, N500 and N200 notes, but theyare concerned about the implementation of the policy and the hardship it has inflicted on the masses.

Wike said it is regrettable the CBN has not emulated global best practice in its implementation of the naira swap policy, adding that the CBN should have allowed the old notes to be in circulation alongside the new notes for atleastoneyear beforeitis completely phased out. He noted: “We are in a difficult situation now. It doesn’t matter what anybody may say. Nigerians are suffering now and as a people we owe that responsibilityto cushion the level of hardship that Nigerians are facing, we are not to worsen the situation. “There is nothing wrong with redesigning our naira.

What we are saying is the implementation will not help, rather it will aggravate theconditionthatpeopleface, particularly the poor. Earlier, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of Independent Newspapers Limited, Steve Omanufeme, said Governor Wike was nominated for the award for his dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness. “We are today to officially present the letter of your nomination as Independent Man of the year 2022. Everybody can see and know what youhavedoneinRiversState. But beyond that, we are giving this award because of your action which people misunderstood, especially your contribution to good governance, your dogged fight for justice, equity and fairness.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Group to EFCC: Probe Yari over diversion of N499m fertilizer funds

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tunde Oyesina ABUJA The Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPSD) have petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) demanding the investigation of the misappropriation and diversion of the N499 million meant for the purchase of fertilizers by former Governor Abdulazeez Yari of Zamfara State.   The group in a petition […]
News

South African Airways to resume Lagos route after 18 months

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

After more than one year of inactivity, one of Africa’s biggest airlines, South African Airways (SAA), has concluded plans to resume the lucrative Johannesburg-Lagos route. The carrier plans to restart the service on December 12, 2021. This has brought smiles to several numbers of the airline’s loyal customers, who have had to travel through other […]
News

Osun schools to resume on Monday, January 18

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The government of the State of Osun has directed schools across the state to reopen on Monday January 18 for the continuation of first term of the 2020/21 academic calendar.   It has also announced its reinforcement of the already established capacities to ensure compliance with the Covid-19 safety protocols. During a briefing on Saturday, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica