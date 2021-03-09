CBN’s success story with rice pyramids

A fortnight ago, Nigeria, once again, proved its mettle to lead the continent in the agricultural sector, an aspect the Federal Government committed itself to when the current administration of President Mahammadu Buhari assumed power in 2015.

In Kebbi State, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, relieved the story of the early 60s and 70s groundnut pyramids experience when, this time, he unveiled rice pyramids.

From developments in recent times, it is instructive to highlight that the administration’s drive to reboot and boost the country’s agricultural sector have been phenomenal in the last few years.

Not only has it manifested in selfsufficiency and food security, the story being told by stakeholders in the sector is how much the country had lost over the years that reliance on crude oil subdued the potential in our farmlands.

Besides the excitements that have been radiated as a result of the new found love for farming, the unfolding realities have, no doubt, proven that the country is not only capable of feeding itself, but also becoming a net exporter of various food items. Nigeria is naturally blessed to meet her food requirement and has no reason to continually repeat mistakes of the past of neglecting agriculture.

The rhetoric around neglect of previous years will remain part of our history and the best time to correct those mistakes is now and every stakeholder must contribute his quota to guarantee the realisation of these national targets.

The fact of this matter is not farfetched, considering major developments that have taken place in the last three weeks. First in this regard is the surprised exit from recession in the fourth quarter of 2020 with agriculture emerging prominently among the sectors did the magic.

Then, again, is the unveiling of the rice pyramid by the CBN governor, an indication that the current efforts championed by the apex bank to galvanise agricultural production towards meeting the requirements of Nigeria’s growing population is becoming a reality.

No doubt, although past administrations in their own wisdom had made agriculture a priority to boost the country’s economy and also ensure food sufficiency, we all agree that the current government has made a lot of difference in this regard as the realities on ground are too obvious to be denied.

As fulfilling as the promises are becoming, what we cannot take away from the current success story is the role CBN has been playing in all of these. To the surprise of many, the apex bank, under the watch of Emefiele, has unprecedentedly overstretched its mandate of just regulating the banking sector to see Nigeria’s agric sector work again.

The magic behind this has been the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP), an initiative of the bank to support agriculture with loans, which has seen farmers, who had become hopeless, coming alive again to restore the nation’s glory in the sector.

Through CBN’s efforts in the last couple of years, Nigeria has been able to produce 76.4 per cent of its consumption demand, leaving a total of 23.6 per cent shortfall.

As at October 2020, locally milled rice production had reached 5.04 million tonnes valued at N1.15 trillion ($2.51 billion) through the intervention of the apex bank with ABP, which boosted local production by 600,000 tonnes. ABP, in the past five years, had been characterised with huge successes, learning points and challenges.

Specifically, a total of 2,923,937 farmers cultivating 3,647,643 hectares across 21 commodities through 23 participating financial institutions had been financed in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory from inception till date.

The massive pyramids in Kebbi were harvests from various fields across the state and a confirmation of the positive outlook of ABP. Meanwhile, that of Kebbi came barely three months after a similar experience in Minna, Niger State.

From all indications and from the results on ground so far, the broad objective of ABP, which is to create economic linkage between smallholder farmers and reputable large-scale processors with a view to increasing agricultural output and significantly improving capacity utilisation of processors, is largely being achieved.

This year alone, it has been projected that Nigeria, which used to be one of the biggest importers of rice, would export a total of 1.75 million metric tonnes of local rice valued at N402 billion ($855.7 million) to its major buyers, including Burkina Faso, Niger, and some neighbouring countries.

It is expected that rice production would reach 10 million metric tonnes in 2021 through CBN’s private sectorled Accelerated Agriculture Development Scheme (P-AADS).

The confidence in Nigeria’s rice production drive is so unwavering that even the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) aptly confirmed in its 2021 forecast that Nigeria exported 1.2 million metric tonnes in 2020 production year.

The magic in all of this is that rice farming is no longer restricted to wet season. To enable farmers pay back their loans, the apex bank has also been directly involved in a supervisory role to ensure rice farmers, under the aegis of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN), and others ply their trade during dry season.

Last year, the Federal Government said that a total of five million metric tonnes was produced in the wet season, while five million metric tonnes will be produced during the dry season.

To say the least, Nigeria is gradually getting to her peak as far as rice production is concerned, even as it has been adjudged to have overtaken Egypt in the continent.

For the success recorded so far in the agriculture sector, we implore other regulators and government agencies with similar authority to work towards reviving and sustaining some struggling enterprises in order to boost the economy.

