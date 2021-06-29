News

CCB battles Buhari’s ally over alleged N1.6bn scandal, certificate forgery

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

A loyalist of President Muhammadu Buhari, Barr. Samuel Nwakohu, is currently battling with the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) after been fingered in the alleged misappropriation of N1.6 billion belonging to the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN).
Barr. Nwakohu, is Registrar and Chief Executive of CRFFN.
In a petition against Barr. Nwakohu by the “Royal Integrity & Accountability Organisation”, an anti-corruption watch group, a copy made available to New Telegraph in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, Barr. Nwakohu-led council is reported unable to account for the said amount in the 2020 budget while he reportedly expended about N36 million on a beauty pageantry show allegedly organised in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.
In one of the petitions against the Registrar, Nwakohu was said to have allegedly made a donation of N24,217,000 to a fake NGO whose activities have nothing to do with CRFFN.
He was also alleged to have made huge donations to his alma mater, Okrika Grammar School Old Boys’ Association, and another to a Federal University in Gombe as corporate social responsibility of the CRFFN without documentary evidences.
“Nwakohu also approved for self and collected N47,946,000.00 as additional training fees to the N109 million he earlier approved and disbursed to ADG International Resources, organisers of the February 2020 CRFFN seminar held at Radison Blue Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State”.

Our Reporters

