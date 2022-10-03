CCB Chairman blocks probe on alleged N109 billion AGF loot –Commissioners

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), Prof Mohammed Isah, hasbeenaccusedof preventing probes into allegations of corrupt practices by public office-holders, particularly the alleged N109 billion-loot linked to former Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris. The accusation was made by the six federal commissioners of the Bureau in a joint petition they submitted to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

The Code of Conduct Bureau is one of the agencies set up by the Federal Governmentto fightcorruptionwithinthepublicservice system, through scrutiny of assets declaration forms of civil/public service officers.

The commissioners, led by Dr Emmanuel Attah, had in the jointly-signed petition, alleged that the Chairman of CCB, within the last four years, blocked probes into petitions against public officers with multi-million and billion naira assets, not stated in their assets declaration forms.

Consequently, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions invited the CCB Chairman to appear before it and make clarificationontheallegation last Friday, but he was absent from the meeting while five of the six commissioners were present. Angered by the absence of the CCB boss, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and PublicPetitions, SenatorAyo Akinyelure, with the consent of other members, summoned him to appear before theCommitteeunfailinglyon Thursday October 6, by 2:00 pm prompt.

“The petition before this Committee on allegations against the Chairman of Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) bordering on corrupt practices is worrisome and he must be here to defend himself. “The seriousness of the matter lies in the fact that the petitioners are even the six federal commissioners appointed to be working with him in the fight against corruption.

“The commissioners are here, butthechairmanwhois in the eye of the storm is not here. We have gone through all the issues raised in the jointly-signed petition by the commissioners, and they are very disturbing if eventually proven.

“Therefore, for fair hearing, we are re-inviting the chairman to appear before this CommitteeonThursday, 6th October, unfailingly by 2:00 pm prompt for required response or responses from himonallallegationslevelled against him in the petition,” Akinyelure stated.

Briefing newsmen after the session was adjourned bytheCommitteechairman, one of the commissioners, Ehiozuwa Agbonayinma, in company of others, said that theypetitionedthechairman to save the Bureau from what he described as self-inflicted bondage caused by the chairman.

The former member of the House of Representatives explained that all the commissionersandthechairman were appointed by President MuhammaduBuharitohelp in thewar against corruption withinthepublic serviceatall levels. His words: “The chairman, based on his conduct, is not ready to fight the war in anyway but instead he is sabotaging the Bureau by sitting on series of petitions written against corrupt public officers whose assets far outweigh what were declared in the assets declaration forms.

“The N109 billion-loot linked to the Accountant- General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, who is now being investigated, was first reported to CCB through petitions, but it was prevented from being acted upon by the chairman. “We are ever ready to support Mr President’s war against corruption, but very disturbed by the frustration being thrown into the CCB by no less a person than the chairman.

“We have written petition against him as declared by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions here today, and we want him to meet us face-toface before members of the Committee for whatever defence he wants to make.

“Corruption must be killedinNigeriabeforeitkills us, and anybody not ready to joininthefightorwaragainst it should be shown the way out of public service, particularly those saddled with responsibilities of curbing corruptpracticesinthecountry like CCB.”

Other commissioners whoappearedwithAgbonayinma during the press interview were Prof Folorunsho Ogundare, Elder Ubolo Okpanachi and Ben Nnana

