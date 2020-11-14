CCB summons Magu over assets declaration

Trouble seems not to be over for the suspended Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, as the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) has summoned him to appear before it on Tuesday (November 17) with documents of all his landed properties.

The CCB, in a letter signed by its Director of Intelligence, Investigation and Monitoring, Gwimi S. P, also directed Magu to produce acknowledgement slips of all the asset declarations he made since he joined public service. The letter stressed that all the requested documents must be the Certified True Copies (CTC). Other documents requested from Magu included copies of his Appointment Letter, Acceptance, Records of Service and Pay Slips from January to May, 2020. The CCB, in the invitation letter dated November 2, a copy of which also asked Magu to provide documents pertaining to both his developed and undeveloped landed properties.

The Bureau noted it had conducted an investigation into a case of alleged breach of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers, brought against Magu. The letter reads in parts: “The Bureau is investigating a case of alleged breach of Code of Conduct for Public Officers against Mr. Ibrahim Mustapha Magu, the former Acting Chairman, Economic & Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). “In view of the foregoing, you are invited for an interview scheduled as follows: Date: Tuesday 17 November, 2020. Time 11am Prompt.”

