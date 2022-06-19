CCC Calvary Parish in legal battle to retain founding legacy

A petition has been signed by the family of Late Prophet Ogunorunlayede, the first Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Calvary Parish, Ogba, Lagos, against Rev. Emmanuel Mobiyina (EMF) Oshoffa and his team, over an alleged divide and rule style of leadership, that has plunged the parish into discord, said the church’s council of elders. The council of elders in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph noted that the signatories to the petition including the elders, choir members, women’s committee, men’s committee both home and abroad have resolved that the church hence ceases to be under the authority of Ketu district until peace returns to the global CCC. The unanimous adoption of these bodies according to the statement is for the return of the Calvary parish’s culture, that kept her unified since the passing of the founding father, before the interference of Ketu led Mobiyina Oshoffa leadership. The council of elders included that there will be serious legal implications, if Mobiyina Oshoffa fails to comply with the court orders
Related Articles
Preach, practice peace, Sultan charges clerics
The President, Nigeria Supreme Council on Islamic Affairs (SCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has asked both Muslim and Christian clerics in Nigeria to go back to their respective altars, preach and practice what the Holy Bible as well as the Holy Quran prescribed about peace, so that Nigerians can coexist peacefully. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
US churches canceling in-person Christmas services amid omicron surge
Many churches across the U.S. are canceling some or all in-person Christmas services amid yet another surge in COVID cases that have put a damper on people’s holidays for a second year. Among those churches were Washington National Cathedral in the nation’s capital; St. John the Divine, the cathedral of the Episcopal Diocese of New York; and the historic […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Get equipped with the disciples devotional (2)
The key to victory over financial pressure and anxiety is to trust the Lord for daily provision and supply. Avoid the pressure about yesterday’s regret and tomorrow’s anxieties while you have faith in the provision of daily needs. Avoid these four deadly “C” in your life, Covetousness, comparison, contention, and competition but instead, have […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)