Faith

CCC Calvary Parish in legal battle to retain founding legacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

A petition has been signed by the family of Late Prophet Ogunorunlayede, the first Shepherd of Celestial Church of Christ, Calvary Parish, Ogba, Lagos, against Rev. Emmanuel Mobiyina (EMF) Oshoffa and his team, over an alleged divide and rule style of leadership, that has plunged the parish into discord, said the church’s council of elders. The council of elders in a statement made available to Sunday Telegraph noted that the signatories to the petition including the elders, choir members, women’s committee, men’s committee both home and abroad have resolved that the church hence ceases to be under the authority of Ketu district until peace returns to the global CCC. The unanimous adoption of these bodies according to the statement is for the return of the Calvary parish’s culture, that kept her unified since the passing of the founding father, before the interference of Ketu led Mobiyina Oshoffa leadership. The council of elders included that there will be serious legal implications, if Mobiyina Oshoffa fails to comply with the court orders

 

https://newtelegraphng.com

