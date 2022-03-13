CCC chairman gives reasons for compressed fixtures

The chairman of the Club Cricket Committee, organisers of the 2021/22 Club Cricket Committee league season, which started in December, 2021, Akin Denton, has revealed reasons why clubs have been playing back-to-back games since the start of the current campaign.

According to him, for the season to end by April, there is need for the clubs to play two games in a week as the rain might start fully by April ending. “We are going to be running a mean budget because we dont have so much Money and there are so many games to be played,” he said.

“The number of available pitches are not so many, this year we are playing cricket on three pitches: TBS just came up in January, Unilag, (NUGA very soon), CMS grammar school, (thats where division 2 play their games).

“You can see we are having so many other competing issues, for those pitches and as such, if we want to finish the league before the rain start, we find it necessary to compress it, thats why you have now observed (correctly so) that some teams are now playing back-to-back, to get all the games in before the rains start by the end of April. Like recently, the rain stopped games to be played and we have to consider that.”

