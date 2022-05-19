Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
CCC Final: Gov purchases 30,000 tickets for fans

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom has purchased 30,000 tickets to be distributed free to football fans from across the country for the finals of the TotalEnergies CAF Confedration Cup to be played at the God’s will Akpabio Stadium on Friday.

Chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) and the state’s Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Sir Monday Uko, disclosed this during the LOC’s daily briefing Tuesday evening in Uyo. Uko said the move was a deliberate action by the governor to ease the financial burden of attending the match on the fans and to ensure that no one is left out from experiencing the memorable occasion. According to the chairman, the free tickets would be available for fans to pick up at all the ticket booths at Godswill Akpabio Stadium and the premises of all radio stations in Akwa Ibom as well as the Club House of Akwa United.

Orlando Pirates of of South Africa will be meeting Renaissance Sportive de Berkane of Morocco for the first time when the two sides faceoff in Uyo this Friday for the right to be crowned champions of Africa’s second biggest club football competition.

 

Our Reporters

