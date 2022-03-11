CCC targets Easter Fiesta to unite families

The organisers of the 2021/22 Club Cricket Committee league season, which started in December, 2021, have promised a bumper Easter Fiesta to bring together families and friends as the season gradually reaches its conclusion. Speaking in Lagos recently, the chairman of the CCC League, Akin Denton, said they are going to take advantage of the holiday period to showcase the level the sport has reached in Nigeria. “The current exco is working on something now, trying to have an Easter fiesta where cricketers will come together and bring their children and wives,” he said. “There will be bouncing castles, barbecues, game of crickets for the younger ones to see, generally a bonding time for all cricketers outside of core competitive cricket. “A vehicle that we want to leverage on around the Easter period, when everyone is relaxed and then come together to catch a laugh. When we finalise the frame work we will let you know.” Speaking further, Denton said since the beginning of the season, they have experienced several up and downs, but been able to surmount any obstacles encountered so far. According to him, they are trying their best to run the league based on best global practice across the world.

