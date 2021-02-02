CCECC links Lagos Port with Lagos-Ibadan rail

Three years after, the Lagos Port Complex, Apapa has been officially connected with Lagos-Ibadan Rail by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to ease transportation of import and export of goods.

The company explained yesterday that with the successful pouring of the last 25-meter monolithic track bed superstructure of Apapa Port Break Bulk Line, the Lagos-Ibadan railway was officially connected to the Apapa Port in Lagos.

As at yesterday, it was learnt that cargo evacuation from the port has been by road, while a few containers and imported vehicles are moved through the waterways by barges.

The Apapa Port Spur Line of Lagos-Ibadan Railway starts from the Mobolaji Johnson Station, Ebute Metta and extends southward to Apapa Port, with a total length of 8.72 kilometres.

According to CCECC, the construction process was an extremely tough nut to crack because of its dense underground pipelines, high underground water level, complex geological conditions and numerous ground constructions.

The company explained that the project took nearly three years of unremitting efforts and working around the clock. It added that the linking of the rail to the port was crucial and would enhance the import and export of goods.

It stressed: “As a crucial channel linking the mainline of the Lagos-Ibadan Railway to the port, it has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods and now serves as a significant guarantee with regards to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the railway.”

