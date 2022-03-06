rotimi amaechi ameachi
CCECC playing politics with Kano- Kaduna, Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail contracts –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, accused the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) of playing politics with the railway projects awarded to it by the Federal Government.

 

Amaechi, who was visibly worried at the low speed of work done at the construction sites of the Kano-Kaduna rail contract, made the accusation in Kano, during his inspection tour of the Kano- Kaduna railway project.

 

He complained that the Federal Government had asked the engineering outfit to import 2000 equipment for the rail construction but lamented that the firm had only brought in a little above 500 equipment.

 

The Minister also lamented that the firm was only able to do five percent of the total contract so far on the Kano- Kaduna rail contract, stressing that he would not allow the contractor to frustrate the earlier plan of the Government as far as delivery of the project was concerned.

 

Amaechi had in February disclosed that about 2000 new equipment would be imported by the CCECC to enable seamless construction of the ongoing rail projects in the country. He noted in February that over 200 new equipment had so far arrived Nigerian seaport for the Kaduna-Kano rail project, lamenting that after one month of meeting with the firm, only 541 of the 2000 equipment had been brought for work.

The Minister said that he would meet the management of the Corporation after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday where the matter would be discussed, threatening that if firm would not change, then he would have no option than to brief Nigerians on what the contractor was doing on the project. He said: “I think CCECC is beginning to play politics with this project.

 

And they have moved away from focus on construction. I will not say more than this until I meet them on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council meeting. “The speed is extremely slow. Like I said I will only address the country when I finish speaking with them on Wednesday. I will tell them my mind; if there is no difference, then I will tell the country what they are doing.”

 

