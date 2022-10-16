Faith

CCIC seeks restoration of peace in Nigeria as 40th anniversary holds

Posted on Author Chinyere Abiaziem Comments Off on CCIC seeks restoration of peace in Nigeria as 40th anniversary holds

The leadership of Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) has called on Nigerians to vote only leaders with worthy character and ability to deliver.

At a briefing over the weekend ahead of its 40th anniversary tagged “Possessing Your Promised Land”, the church which bemoaned the insecurity and other challenges in the country, expressed hope for restoration of peace.

Responding to Sunday Telegraph, Chairman of the Church Council, Rev. Dan Ibekwe stated: “The church is concerned about the situation of the country right now, we are praying for peace and stability in the land. We are peace loving and we are not happy with what is going on in the country right now.

“Sorry to say, as a young man about 60 years ago, Lagos was a peaceful place but you cannot move freely the way we used to in those days. We pray for the restoration of normalcy in the state and the nation.

“The PVC is also our right to vote for good leaders not shepherds that will eat the sheep  29You can take the milk but do not eat the sheep. Our leaders should know they are the servants of the people.”

He also said the 40th anniversary of the church founded by Rev. Dr. Tunde and Rev. Mrs. Joda which holds Tuesday October 25 to Sunday 30, represents a landmark celebration to appreciate God’s faithfulness.

Giving a brief history of the church, he stated: “The ministry prayerful selected this season as a time to thank God for his faithfulness and to appreciate our founding pastors for willingly surrendering themselves to God’s call upon their lives.

“The church started as a housefellowship in a brother’s house while Rev. Tunde Joda was a student at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).With five persons we grew to 20 and then moved to different locations and to where we are at the moment.

“The Church has grown to a big church with branches throughout the world. Spiritual children of Pastor Tunde have started their churches which have spread throughout the world. Out of 10 you will see at least three of the churches founded by the disciples of Pastor Tunde

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

Churches shouldn’t pay tax –Bishop

Posted on Author PAULINE ONYIBE

The General Overseer of Covenant Faith Proof Ministries, City of Truth, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, Bishop Mike Okpokpor, celebrated his 57th birthday recently. He says the journey so far has been great, even as he discusses other issues in this interview with PAULINE ONYIBE   Bishop, you are 57 years old. How has the journey been […]
Faith

The Cross

Posted on Author Pastor Tosin

The Cross’ is the very foundation of our faith, it is the bed rock of our redemption and without it, we are going no where. All that Jesus Christ came to do was to show the way to the cross and give the same cross to each and everyone of us. What is the Cross? […]
Faith

Kanu’s arrest won’t end anarchy, says Primate Ayodele

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

Prophet and founder of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has slammed the Federal Government for what he described as improper extradition procedure and arrest of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB).   The fiery Prophet, however, warned that as long as the real people who are causing trouble […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica