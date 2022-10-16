CCIC seeks restoration of peace in Nigeria as 40th anniversary holds

The leadership of Christ Chapel International Churches (CCIC) has called on Nigerians to vote only leaders with worthy character and ability to deliver.

At a briefing over the weekend ahead of its 40th anniversary tagged “Possessing Your Promised Land”, the church which bemoaned the insecurity and other challenges in the country, expressed hope for restoration of peace.

Responding to Sunday Telegraph, Chairman of the Church Council, Rev. Dan Ibekwe stated: “The church is concerned about the situation of the country right now, we are praying for peace and stability in the land. We are peace loving and we are not happy with what is going on in the country right now.

“Sorry to say, as a young man about 60 years ago, Lagos was a peaceful place but you cannot move freely the way we used to in those days. We pray for the restoration of normalcy in the state and the nation.

“The PVC is also our right to vote for good leaders not shepherds that will eat the sheep 29You can take the milk but do not eat the sheep. Our leaders should know they are the servants of the people.”

He also said the 40th anniversary of the church founded by Rev. Dr. Tunde and Rev. Mrs. Joda which holds Tuesday October 25 to Sunday 30, represents a landmark celebration to appreciate God’s faithfulness.

Giving a brief history of the church, he stated: “The ministry prayerful selected this season as a time to thank God for his faithfulness and to appreciate our founding pastors for willingly surrendering themselves to God’s call upon their lives.

“The church started as a housefellowship in a brother’s house while Rev. Tunde Joda was a student at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH).With five persons we grew to 20 and then moved to different locations and to where we are at the moment.

“The Church has grown to a big church with branches throughout the world. Spiritual children of Pastor Tunde have started their churches which have spread throughout the world. Out of 10 you will see at least three of the churches founded by the disciples of Pastor Tunde

