CCNC to OBJ, others: Don’t exonerate yourselves from #EndSARS violence

A rights group under the auspices, Confederation of Christians for National Cohesion (CCNC), has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo and some religious leaders of inciting the youths to perpetrate violence during the #EndSARS protest, which led to the loss of lives and properties.

 

Convener of the group, Bishop Maxwell Okeke, who asked the accused not to exonerate themselves from the ugly turn of events during and after the protests, said they would be held responsible should anything go wrong in the country.

 

According to him, Obasanjo had allegedly accused President Muhammad Buhari of ordering the military to open fire on protesters, urging the youths to give room for dialogue, while some religious leaders in Churches and Mosques had through their sermons encouraged the youths not to back down.

 

Okeke, who accused the former president of not only ordering the military to kill thousands of unarmed citizens at Zaki Biam in Benue State, Odi in Bayelsa State amongst several other extrajudicial killings, said he had no moral grounds to comment on the matter, as Nigerians were still awaiting his apologies for plunging the country into the current path of atrocities perpetrated by security and anti-graft agencies.

 

In his words: “While we condemn in totality the incidence of military shooting live bullets at protesters, we equally feel pained that Obasanjo, who had no regard for human lives will find it convenient to pontificate on the current issue without first apologising for his several crimes against humanity while he held sway as President.

