CCT chair, Umar, shuns Senate summons

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Danladi Umar, yesterday, shunned the invitation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, on the case of assault against him, being considered by the lawmakers.

The Senate Committee had reopened the case of assault levelled against the CCT Chairman, where he was seen in a viral video, allegedly assaulting one Clement Sargwak at the Bannex Plaza in Wuse 2, on March 29, 2021. In seeking redress, the victim, filed a petition against Umar through his lawyers to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition for a thorough investigation.

Though the embattled CCT Chairman had on invitation, appeared before the Committee once, he shunned several other invitations thereafter, telling the members through his attorneys that he was already in court against the investigation. The Court gave a declarative judgment on the matter, saying the Senate had the locus standi to proceed with the case.

