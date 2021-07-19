CCT Chairman drags Senate, Lawan, AGF, others to Court

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Mr Danladi Umar, who allegedly assaulted one Clement Sargwak in March this year, has dragged the assaultee and the Senate investigating the matter to court.

Also included in the suit as stated in the originating summons dated July 13 are the President of the Senate , Ahmad Lawan , the Chairman and members of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions as well as the Attorney General of the Federation , Abubakar Malami . Danladi in the suit with file no FHC/ABJ/ CS/671/2021 , is challenging Senate’s Constitutional power to conduct investigation and purpose for which it is exercisable.

The embattled CCT Chairman is asking the court to interprete the constitutional powers granted the Senate or House Committees on Ethics and Public Petitions whether it covers public assaults which as averred by his attorneys, are part of the constitutional functions of the Police and the Courts of law.

Copies of the originating summons and suit signed by Sunday Edward (ESQ) and other Attorneys from Abuka and Partners on behalf of Danladi Umar , listed him as the Plaintiff while the Senate ,

The President of the Senate , Senate’s Commitee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions and the Attorney – General of the Federation as Defendants. Danladi Umar in the originating summons made available to journalists by the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics , Privileges and Public Petitions , Senator Ayo Akinyelure in his office on Friday , seeks court interpretation of the powers of the four defendants to investigate the case of assault in question.

The summons read in part : ” Whether the purported case of assault which allegedly took place at Banex Plaza on 29th March , 2021 , forms part of the matters the 1st defendant is constitutionally empowered to investigate “Whether the 1st defendant and its Commitee , that is , the 3rd defendant , are competent to investigate and/ or invite the plaintiff in relation to the investigation of the allegation of assault levelled against him.

“Whether the powers of the 1st defendant to conduct investigation are not by and / or subject to provisions of sections 88 and 89 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , 1999 and are not exercisable for the purposes of making law and exposing corruption , inefficiency or waste in the execution of administration of laws within its legislative competence and in the disbursement or administration of funds appropriated by the 1st defendant…”

