News

CCT Chairman, Umar shuns Senate summons

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Code of Conduct Bureau, Mr. Danladi Umar, Wednesday, shunned the invitation of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition, on the case of assault against him, being considered by the lawmakers.

The Senate Committee had reopened the case of assault levelled against the CCT Chairman, where he was seen in a viral video, allegedly assaulting one Clement Sargwak at the Bannex Plaza in Wuse 2, on March 29, 2021.

In seeking redress, the victim filed a petition against Umar through his lawyers to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petition for a thorough investigation.

Though the embattled CCT Chairman had on invitation, appearing before the Committee once, he shunned several other invitations thereafter, telling the members through his attorneys that he was already in court against the investigation.

The Court gave a declarative judgment on the matter, saying that the Senate had the locus standi to proceed with the case.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the Chairman of the Senate Committee, Senator Ayo Akinyelure, said that the case against Umar had been reopened.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Certificate forgery: Court adjourns suit against Obaseki to November 18

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday adjourned hearing in the Certificate forgery suit filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) against Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State till November 18.   Although the suit was slated for hearing yesterday, Justice Ahmed Mohammed, however, put it off till Wednesday following submissions by Obaseki’s counsel, […]
News

FG: NNMA will be productive, value-driven agency

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Federal Government has indicated interest to make the Nigerian National Merit Award (NNMA) a more productive and valuedriven agency that will stand out globally in all standards. The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, who disclosed this during the inauguration of the reconstituted NNMA Governing Board, charged the board members […]

Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

#EndSARS: Protesters arrested at Lekki

Posted on Author Reporter

  A number of protesters have been arrested at the Lekki Toll Plaza, venue of last year’s crack down by government. Today marks exactly one year since the shooting by security forces dispersed peaceful Nigerians who were protesting police brutality and the social media has been agog with plans to mark the one-year anniversary by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica