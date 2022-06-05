CD Leganes officials visit Mees Palace Football Academy ahead potential partnership

Faissal Chehade and Guillermo Gazapo, the International Sporting Director and Coordinator of Spanish Segunda División club CD Leganés, recently visited Mees Palace Football Academy (MPFA) for a four-day tour ahead of a potential partnership signing between the two sides.

The conversations were initiated by the global league body of Spanish Football in Nigeria, LaLiga in November 2021 after the club sent merchandise and kits to help support the club during the annual Jos Chillin tournament.

After a series of meetings in the first three months of this year, it was pertinent for the club to visit MPFA to see firsthand the work that has been put into it for half a decade and the four days visit provided them with an opportunity to appreciate the work put in place so far.

On Monday, May 23rd, both Faissal and Guillermo got right into the action as they had a tour of the facilities at D’ Cathedral while also getting to see the Permanent site location which is situated about 40km away from the academy’s current facility.

Afterwards, they both made their way to the academy’s partner school, St. Johns College, as they were welcomed by the Vice Principal of the school while giving Faissal and Gillemo a tour of the school.

A few kilometers away from the school was the turn of Our Lady of Apostle Hospital, Mees Palace’s partner Hospital. The day ended with some light sessions with the U-10s as Faissal had a dribble and shoot on minigoals with them. On Tuesday, there was a Coaching clinic with the technical crew for about three hours with the entire crew having a practical session with MPFA’s U-16 boys.

