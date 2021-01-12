Health

CDC: 9m Americans now vaccinated as US states scramble

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Nearly 9 million Americans had been given their first COVID-19 vaccination dose as of Monday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said, as states scrambled to step up inoculations that have yet to slow the roaring pandemic.
The 8,987,322 people who have been given the first of two shots, according to the CDC, represent less than one-third of the total doses distributed to states by the U.S. government, reports Reuters.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Monday sought permission from the Trump administration to directly purchase 100,000 doses of the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer Inc, partner BioNTech SE, which was cleared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use.
The FDA has also approved a vaccine made by Moderna.
“We remain ready to accelerate distribution to get doses into arms,” Whitmer, a first-term Democrat, said in a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who has pledged to inoculate 1 million residents by the end of January, told reporters that the city could run out of vaccine doses if the federal government does not send more.
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on Jan. 20, is considering releasing to states more vaccine doses that the federal government had stockpiled in an effort to ensure enough supply for a required second dose.
Second shots of both authorized vaccines are prescribed for three or four weeks after the first.
Public health experts have said no U.S. state, including New York, has so far come close to using up its federal allotments of vaccines, due in some instances to rigid rules sharply limiting who can be inoculated.
The slow roll out of vaccinations has yet to make a dent in the health crisis as the pandemic claimed on average about 3,200 lives nationwide each day over the last week. COVID-19 has killed more than 374,000 people in the United States since March.
States in recent days have been adding vaccination capacity with the ad hoc conversion of sports venues, convention halls and empty schools into vaccine centers. Los Angeles officials have said that a testing site at Dodger Stadium would be converted to a vaccination hub.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo last week relented on his demand that all healthcare workers be offered a vaccine before other groups become eligible, which led to hundreds of doses being wasted as half-finished vials were discarded at the end of each day.
He has since said that certain groups of other essential workers and people over age 75 as of Monday can make appointments to receive a shot.
There are now over 4 million people in New York state eligible to receive the vaccine out of a population of about 19 million, Cuomo said on Monday at his annual State of the State Address, but only about 1 million doses on hand.
“We only receive 300,000 doses per week from the federal government,” he said. “At this rate, it will take us 14 weeks, just to receive enough dosages for those currently eligible.”
New York has so far recorded nearly 40,000 COVID-19 related deaths, by far the most of any U.S. state.
Texas and Florida have been vaccinating people over age 65 since late December, although reports from those states have indicated that demand has far outstripped appointments.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Health Top Stories

JUST IN: Nigeria to receive 20m doses of COVID-19 vaccine, says FG

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says it has put in place the machinery for receiving 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Secretary, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, broke the news at the presidential task force on COVID-19 media briefing in Abuja on Thursday. He said Nigeria is a member […]
Health

‘Micronutrient deficiency affects 2bn people globally’

Posted on Author Reporter

  …as CS-SUNN seeks intervention of govts for rapid progress Appolonia Adeyemi Executive Secretary of the Civil Society- Scaling Up Nutrition in Nigeria (CS-SUNN), Mrs Beatrice Eluaka has raised the alarm over the impact of micronutrient deficiency (MND), saying it affects about two billion people globally and that Nigeria has an alarming prevalence that has persisted for decades. To this […]
Health

COVID-19: AKSG backs aggressive community testing

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State government has given a nod to the state’s COVID-19 Incident Management Committee (IMC) to continue in its aggressive community testing for coronavirus cases and immediate isolation and treatment for persons who have tested positive to the virus. The state Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong made this known while […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica