CDC backs African private credit with $60m commitment

CDC Group, the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor, has made a $60 million commitment under its African Private Credit Fund Strategy, which aims to address a significant credit market dislocation and mid-market financing gap, a situation intensified by the Covid-19 crisis. CDC’s latest commitment covers two investments: a $30 million investment in Vantage Mezzanine Fund IV which is managed by Vantage Capital, an established pan-African fund manager; and a $30 million cornerstone investment in BluePeak Private Capital Fund I, BluePeak’s maiden fund.

These commitments will enable the fund managers to increase credit supply to mid-market African companies by providing countercyclical mezzanine funding that is bespoke and meets the market need. CDC’s African Private Credit Fund Strategy also aims to have a signalling effect by attracting more commercial investors to African markets which will in turn help to develop reliable, long-term private debt platforms that can facilitate economic growth, employment and sustainable development throughout the continent.

The investment contributes to the UN Sustainable Development Goal Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8). Clarisa De Franco, Managing Director & Head of Private Equity Funds, CDC said: “We are proud to have made our first investments executed under CDC’s African Private Credit Funds Strategy.

Our partnerships with Vantage Capital and BluePeak Private Capital support underserved businesses at a critical time. “The investments are a testament to CDC’s pledge to play an anchoring role in the success and scale of Africa’s mid-sized companies through different instruments.

