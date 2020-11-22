News

CDC reports 255,076 US deaths from coronavirus

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 12,028,081 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 184,591 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,476 to 255,076.
The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as COVID-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on November 21 versus its previous report a day earlier.
The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states, reports Reuters.

