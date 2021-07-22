News

CDC tracks over 200 for possible monkeypox in U.S.

Posted on

Against the backdrop of a Nigerian who flew into Dalas, Texas in the United States (U.S.) last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking over 200 people in 27 American states, for possible exposure to human monkeypox. According to reports, the people being monitored were believed to have come in contact with the Texas resident who contracted the disease in Nigeria earlier this month, reported the ‘Independent’ in the United Kingdom (UK). Monkeypox is a rare viral disease from the smallpox family. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, body fluids or contact with an infected animal or associated products. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its symptoms include those similar to seasonal flu, including swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a widespread rash on the face and body.

