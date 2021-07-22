CDC tracks over 200 for possible monkeypox in U.S.

Against the backdrop of a Nigerian who flew into Dalas, Texas in the United States (U.S.) last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is tracking over 200 people in 27 American states, for possible exposure to human monkeypox. According to reports, the people being monitored were believed to have come in contact with the Texas resident who contracted the disease in Nigeria earlier this month, reported the ‘Independent’ in the United Kingdom (UK). Monkeypox is a rare viral disease from the smallpox family. It can be transmitted through respiratory droplets, body fluids or contact with an infected animal or associated products. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Its symptoms include those similar to seasonal flu, including swelling of the lymph nodes, followed by a widespread rash on the face and body.
Buhari should accept responsibility for Lekki Toll Gate killings – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to accept responsibility for Tuesday’s shooting and killing of peaceful and unarmed young protesters by military operatives at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos because the buck stops on his table as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. The PDP in a statement by its National […]
Why we have to increase DStv tariff, by MultiChoice
Pay-TV operator, MultiChoice, has said that its decision to increase the tariff on its DStv and GOtv packages was informed by economic realities of the time and survival strategies. According to the company, the tariff increase, which was to take effect from September 1, became imperative for its business sustainability and continuity. While […]
Bakare: My presidential ambition not a do-or-die
Serving Overseer of the Citadel Global Church, Pastor Tunde Bakare, has said he remained confident of succeeding President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, if given the opportunity, but noted that his ambition is not a do-or-die. Bakare, who clocked 66 today, also called for the reinvention of a new Nigeria where selflessness will be the driving […]
