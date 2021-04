CDC: US has administered 187m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, yesterday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N177.9 billion into law. Ganduje had on October 27 presented the N147.9 billion budget estimate before the state House of Assembly for approval. The Assembly, after a series of deliberations on the proposed estimate, increased it to the approved amount of N177.9 […]

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his administration was focusing on labour intensive industries to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youths in the country. The President disclosed this yesterday at a Presidential parley with the participants of Senior Executive Course 42 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) at the State […]

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 212 new COVID-19 infections. The NCDC disclosed this on its verified website, adding that the 212 new cases brings the total number of infected people in Nigeria to 64,728. However, no additional death was recorded in the last 24 hours NCDC reported that Lagos State […]

The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered, reports Reuters. The agency said 119,242,902 people had received at least one dose, while 72,630,892 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday. The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday. A total of 7,766,002 vaccine doses have been administered in U.S. long-term care facilities, the agency said

