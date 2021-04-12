News

CDC: US has administered 187m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on

 

The United States had administered 187,047,131 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and distributed 237,796,105 doses as of Sunday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
Those figures are up from the 183,467,709 doses the CDC said had been administered by April 10, out of 237,791,735 doses delivered, reports Reuters.
The agency said 119,242,902 people had received at least one dose, while 72,630,892 people had been fully vaccinated as of Sunday.
The CDC tally includes the two-dose Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6 a.m. EDT on Sunday.
A total of 7,766,002 vaccine doses have been administered in U.S. long-term care facilities, the agency said

Reporter

