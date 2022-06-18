CDD fears rate of violence, fake news, threat to peaceful conduct of poll

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has expressed concern over the high rate of fake news and all sorts of misinformation being spread around in the build up to Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State. The CDD also laments that acts of violence and unsubstantiated news would be a major obstacle to the success of the election. The Civil Society body appealed to the Federal Government, particularly the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and security agency to begin clampdown on peddlers of fake news to protect the integrity of the electoral process in the country.

The CDD disclosed that its fake news hub will spot, identify, investigate and counter fake news during the election. The CDD Director, Idayat Hassan said this at a press conference held in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Friday. Represented by a Senior Programme, Austin Aigbe, Hassan revealed that the organisation has deployed 205 trained election observers to protect electoral integrity across the 16 local governments.

The CDD boss added that the deployed observers had been mandated to report issues that threaten the credibility of the poll for onward transmission to INEC and police for proactive action and prevention of such occurrences in the future elections. Hassan warned against the preponderance of fake news in the election, describing it as the most visible and mind boggling evil threatening the Saturday election, which he said was also capable of derailing the electoral process. “Some of this news is meant to divide the polls, mislead the voters, affect turnout and incite electoral violence.

“In the last one week, the CDD had heard news saying that Segun Oni had sealed a deal with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to step down and work for APC to win. Another news that we got was that, the SDP Mega rally billed for Thursday was canceled, this also surfaced.

