News

CDD: Mock accreditation records 58% late arrival of INEC officials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an election monitoring group, said it observed late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in last weekend’s mock accreditation, in 58 per cent of the polling units monitored.

INEC on Saturday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units across the country to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter AccreditationSystem( BVAS) to be used in the forthcoming general elections. CDD, which said it deployed 111 field observers to monitor the mock accreditation exercise, said “the BVAS worked smoothly across the majority of polling units observed.”

The election monitor’s report, which was signed by its Director, Idayat Hassan, noted late arrival of INEC officials to their respective polling units. He said: “In several cases, INEC poll officials had not arrived for commencement of the process by 11:30am, whereas they were supposed to have arrived between 8am and 8:30am.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

The Current Benue Political Babel is Unappealing

Posted on Author Paul Utser

Certain events unravel some realities. The 2023 Benue State gubernatorial race has unveiled a Tower of Babel scenario, with ugly implications that can hardly be ignored. From the original Biblical story of the Tower of Babel (Genesis 11:1-9) we have a key lesson that man is not God. Accordingly, the intended project of building a […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari, Osinbajo, Security Chiefs, others meet in Aso Rock

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Top (pix: buhari, Osinbajo with service Chiefs) President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over Security Council meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja. In attendance are the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, and […]
News Top Stories

DSS orders IPMAN, MOMAN, others to end fuel scarcity in 48 hours

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…plans nationwide enforcement …vows to deal with threats to national security, public safety The Department of State Services (DSS) ordered stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), to ensure availability of products nationwide, insisting that the biting scarcity must end on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica