CDD: Mock accreditation records 58% late arrival of INEC officials

Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an election monitoring group, said it observed late arrival of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in last weekend’s mock accreditation, in 58 per cent of the polling units monitored.

INEC on Saturday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units across the country to test the functionality of the Bimodal Voter AccreditationSystem( BVAS) to be used in the forthcoming general elections. CDD, which said it deployed 111 field observers to monitor the mock accreditation exercise, said “the BVAS worked smoothly across the majority of polling units observed.”

The election monitor’s report, which was signed by its Director, Idayat Hassan, noted late arrival of INEC officials to their respective polling units. He said: “In several cases, INEC poll officials had not arrived for commencement of the process by 11:30am, whereas they were supposed to have arrived between 8am and 8:30am.

