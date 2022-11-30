News

CDHR: Burning INEC offices, plot to rig 2023 polls

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

The Committee for Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Ebonyi State chapter, yesterday accused politicians of burning INEC offices to rig the 2023 general elections. Secretary of the Committee in the state, Comrade Jeremiah Oyibe in a statement in Abakaliki, the state capital on the burning of INEC office in Izzi Local Government Area of the state, alleged that some desperate politicians have been doing everything possible to rig the 2023 polls. He lamented that the destruction of Permanent Voters Card as result of burning of the INEC offices may disenfranchise voters in the general election and called the National Chairman of the commission to ensure that no voter was disenfranchised at the polls.

He said: “Committee for the Defence of Hu-man Rights CDHR Ebonyi state branch condemn in strongest term the burning of inec office in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and asked INEC not to disfranchise citizens because of burnt voters card. “Burning of INEC offices across Nigeria is a desperate plan by some politicians to rig 2023 election by disenfranchising citizens from performing their constitutional rights and by that give them opportunity to install their preferred candidate against the general interest of the masses.

 

Our Reporters

