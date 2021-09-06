CDHR condemns police harassment of journalists

National Association of Online Security Reporters (NAOSRE), has warned security agencies against a plot to harass and abduct one Idumonza Isidahomhen, the Editor-in-Chief, OpenLife, a pan African news magazine, over a report published by his platform.

This is as the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has condemned and berated what it described as the reckless, unlawful and provocative intimidation, harassment of the journalist.

NAOSRE had raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest the publisher, who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of NAOSRE in a statement.

The plot to arrest the publisher had come after OpenLife ran a story on alleged fraudulent and exploitative activities carried out at the Afe Babalola University of Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD) in the admission and administration of the institution.

In the statement by its National President, Femi Oyewale, the group urged the security personnel to respect journalists as essential service providers and a major partner in the efforts to close the gap between security agencies and the general public in the country.

T he association called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to caution his officers and men against abducting its member.

