Metro & Crime

CDHR condemns police harassment of journalists

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

National Association of Online Security Reporters (NAOSRE), has warned security agencies against a plot to harass and abduct one Idumonza Isidahomhen, the Editor-in-Chief, OpenLife, a pan African news magazine, over a report published by his platform.

 

This is as the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), has condemned and berated what it described as the reckless, unlawful and provocative intimidation, harassment of the journalist.

 

NAOSRE had raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest the publisher, who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of NAOSRE in a statement.

 

The plot to arrest the publisher had come after OpenLife ran a story on alleged fraudulent and exploitative activities carried out at the Afe Babalola University of Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD) in the admission and administration of the institution.

 

In the statement by its National President, Femi Oyewale, the group urged the security personnel to respect  journalists as essential service providers and a major partner in the efforts to close the gap between security agencies and the general public in the country.

 

T he association called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to caution his officers and men against abducting its member.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Banditry: ‘Stop the carnage in Niger’ – Sen. Musa begs FG

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…wants military base established in troubled zone The lawmaker representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger State, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has again called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to establish a military base at Alawa in Shiroro Local Government Area of the state to stem the tide of banditry in the area. […]
Metro & Crime

Apprehension as robbers lay siege to Edo

Posted on Author Cajetan MMUTA

Armed robbers have now shifted attention from residential buildings to choice hotels and guesthouses in Benin, Edo State. On Wednesday, about 3am, a gang of heavily armed men struck at a hotel located about 500 metres from the entrance gate of the Edo State Government House where they robbed about 13 occupants and staff. The […]
Metro & Crime

Oyo police nab notorious gang leader

Posted on Author Reporter

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan   The ranks of the notorious hoodlums terrorising the peace of Oyo State have been further depleted as the Director General of Oyo State Joint Security Task Force, popularly known as ‘Operation Burst’, Col. Oladipo Ajibola (rtd), Sunday disclosed that the second in command to the late Abiola Ebila, the leader of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica