Metro & Crime

CDHR, Media Association warn against harassment of journalist 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The National Association of Online Security Reporters (NAOSRE) has warned security agencies against a possible plot to harass Idumonza Isidahomhen, the Editor-in-Chief OpenLife, a pan African news magazine, over a report published by his platform.

The association raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest the publisher, who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of NAOSRE, in a statement.

The plot to arrest the publisher had come after OpenLife ran a story on some activities carried out at the Afe Babalola University of Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

In the statement by its National President, Femi Oyewale, the group urged the security personnel to respect journalists as essential service providers and a major partner in the efforts to close the gap between security agencies and the general public in the country.

The association called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to caution his officers and men against harassing its member.

Meanwhile, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has furiously condemned and berated the reckless, unlawful and provocative intimidation, harassment of the journalist.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade (Barr) Henry Ekine, made available to the Press, CDHR described the attempted invasion and unjustified threat of arrest of Comrade Idumonza as not only reckless but insensitive and callous.

Comrade Ekine, on behalf of the President, Comrade (Dr.) Osagie Obayuwana, the National Executive Committee and members of CDHR, expressed the commitment of the organisation to the protection and defence of Human Rights of all persons.

CDHR therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to swiftly intervene in this matter and ensure that the journalist is not unjustly intimidated, harassed or arrested.

The Human Rights Group demanded that the Inspector General of Police must caution Police Officers and Personnel to uphold Citizens’ Rights. This case, just clearly reveals the disturbing level of insensitivity to the rights of citizens; it shows gross intolerance against matters of Human Rights and Civil Rights Activists by some Policemen and other security agents.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Troops kill 220 bandits, rescue 644 kidnap victims

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

Troops of the Nigerian Army under Operation Sahel Sanity killed 220 bandits in North-West in six months. The troops also arrested 335 suspects and 147 informants within the period. The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brigadier General Benard Onyeuko, disclosed yesterday at a press briefing held at Faskari Army Special Super Camp 4. Onyeuko, who […]
Metro & Crime

Hospital shut as 9 medical personnel test positive in Oyo

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

A Specialist hospital at Jericho, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has been shut down by the Oyo State government following results of COVID-19 tests on nine medical personnel of the hospital which returned positive. New Telegraph learnt that two patients in the hospital had earlier tested positive leading to the test conducted on all the medical personnel […]
Metro & Crime

Niger uncovers 333 ‘dead civil servants’ on payroll

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

…paid N5bn to ghost workers in two years Niger State government on Thursday disclosed that it has uncovered 333 certified “dead civil servants” who have been on the payroll of the state government for the past two years. This is as the government revealed that the sum of N207million was paid as salaries every month […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica