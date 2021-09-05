CDHR, Media Association warn against harassment of journalist 

The National Association of Online Security Reporters (NAOSRE) has warned security agencies against a possible plot to harass Idumonza Isidahomhen, the Editor-in-Chief OpenLife, a pan African news magazine, over a report published by his platform.

The association raised the alarm over the alleged plot to arrest the publisher, who doubles as the Public Relations Officer of NAOSRE, in a statement.

The plot to arrest the publisher had come after OpenLife ran a story on some activities carried out at the Afe Babalola University of Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD).

In the statement by its National President, Femi Oyewale, the group urged the security personnel to respect journalists as essential service providers and a major partner in the efforts to close the gap between security agencies and the general public in the country.

The association called on the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba to caution his officers and men against harassing its member.

Meanwhile, the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has furiously condemned and berated the reckless, unlawful and provocative intimidation, harassment of the journalist.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade (Barr) Henry Ekine, made available to the Press, CDHR described the attempted invasion and unjustified threat of arrest of Comrade Idumonza as not only reckless but insensitive and callous.

Comrade Ekine, on behalf of the President, Comrade (Dr.) Osagie Obayuwana, the National Executive Committee and members of CDHR, expressed the commitment of the organisation to the protection and defence of Human Rights of all persons.

CDHR therefore called on the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Usman Baba Alkali, the Commissioner of Police, Ekiti State Command and the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, to swiftly intervene in this matter and ensure that the journalist is not unjustly intimidated, harassed or arrested.

The Human Rights Group demanded that the Inspector General of Police must caution Police Officers and Personnel to uphold Citizens’ Rights. This case, just clearly reveals the disturbing level of insensitivity to the rights of citizens; it shows gross intolerance against matters of Human Rights and Civil Rights Activists by some Policemen and other security agents.

