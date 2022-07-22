CDQ laments cost of living in Nigeria

Sodiq Yusuf, the Nigerian rapper better known as CDQ, has bemoaned the high cost of living in Nigeria. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, the ‘Agba Picker’ crooner lamented that the economic hardship in Nigeria continues to get worse for the masses on daily basis.

CDQ said the minimum wages have remained stagnant while the currency continues to depreciate. The hip-hop artiste also tackled the federal government while wondering if those in power have “heart and conscience”. “Are we going to ignore the fact that things are really getting difficult for the masses day by day in Nigeria. People are getting tired already. Pure water #5 is now #20, egg of #30 is now #120, bread of #200 is now #1200, diesel of #164 is now #800, yet no increase of minimum wages,” he wrote.

“The only question is: How did we get here? What happened to our currency that it got so depreciated even below Ghana cedis? Where are the developments all the money borrowed spent on? All these people ruling us, do they have heart and conscience at all? Are they really human?”

