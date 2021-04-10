CDS, Irabor, assures Gov Obiano of safety

…as panic rocks Govt House over explosion

The Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Lucky Irabor, had assured Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State and people of the state of their safety, saying that the security agencies are battle ready to secure the state and forestall the events that happened in Imo State from spreading to Anambra. Irabor gave this guarantee after a closed door meeting he had with Obiano at the Government House, Awka yesterday. He noted that the army would continue to work with other security operatives in the state, expressing confidence that the state would be safe at all times.

While Obiano noted that the state has remained the safest in the country even as he disclosed that security operatives have apprehended five suspects in connection with the attack by unknown gunmen on Prof Charles Soludo at Isofia community.

In what appeared to be a twist of event shortly after the meeting of the CDS with Obiano, panic rocked the Government House and its environs following a loud shout from the burst exhaust pipe of truck driving through the front of the complex.

On hearing the loud and deafening sound, the unit security head at the gate of the government house promptly barked orders to his men, shouting “take cover, take cover’’ and immediately, all the policemen on guard scurried into the compound and shut the gate behind them where they confined themselves and peeped furtively from the fancy rails of the Government House fence.

Following this, a detachment of the Nigerian Army and other policemen were quickly drafted to barricade the road leading to the government house with logs of wood and old tires preventing visitors and commuters from moving through the area. Also blocked was the right lane of Ziks Avenue, Awka, which houses the Correction Centre, Police Command, Department of State Security and the Governor’s lodge. This development resulted in untold hardship on the people who were forced to use the express road, which witnessed heavy traffic due to influx of commuters.

