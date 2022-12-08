News

CDS Irabor: We face pressure to compromise elections

The Chief of Defence Staff(CDS) General Lucky Irabor has stated that security agencies are constantly under pressure to compromise elections.

Irabor, who appeared on the weekly edition of the Ministerial Briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa Abuja, however, assured Nigerians that the Armed Forces will not betray the public trust but remain neutral.

According to him, security operatives come under pressure through inducements, noting that necessary measures are being put in place to ensure that they obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to maintain neutrality.

He said operatives are being trained to be more professional while rules of engagement before, during and after the elections have been codified and distributed to them.

He spoke on the key achievements of the military in the effort to keep the country safe, including more recruitment into all branches of the security services, routing of insurgency and banditry as well as the action to curtail oil theft leading to increase in crude oil production.

He also said that over 300,000 people have been freed from the hands of abductors since 2014 while refugees who fled the northeast due to the insurgency have started to return.

The Defence boss also said that former insurgents now being trained will graduate in February next year before their reintegration into society.

 

