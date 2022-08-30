CDS’ unmanned N’East, N’West disclosure worries Afenifere

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group Afenifere has expressed concerns at the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)’s disclosure that the country’s land borders, particularly in the North West and North East are largely unmanned.

According to the group, the situation is worrisome and disturbing due to the danger it poses to the security of the citizens. In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, Afenifere regretted that barely a year to the end of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, the government has yet to show any sign of ending insecurity.

Irabor said at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) in Lagos on August 25 that 137 out of about 261 borders in the North East and North West are unguarded and that the porous borders accounted for the easy access of terrorists from neighbouring countries into Nigeria. Irabor said out of the 261 approved borders in the two northern regions only 124 are manned, leaving the remaining 137 unmanned by security officials.

Afenifere said: “As we all know, the administration has less than one year to wind up. What have the security agencies been doing about the vast unmanned borders and what has the government been doing for insecurity to keep rising as its years in the saddle increase?

“We are raising this issue because, if the borders have always been so porous, security agencies and the past governments had always managed to check wouldbe criminals and terrorists from infiltrating the country.”

