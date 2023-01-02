News

Cecil Osakwe’s rising legacy

Posted on

The newly inaugurated Nigeria Bar Association, Garki, branch, in their inaugural dinner and Award Night held on the 9th December 2022 has recognised some distinguished personalities in Nigeria.

The branch in their Award Dinner which attracted legal practitioners, Senior Advocates, captains of Industries and the crème dela creme in society witnessed the recognition and the giving of Awards to some distinguished Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in various fields.

The awards recipients include former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Olumide Akpata, who received the Award of excellence in Leadership of the Bar, Y.C Maikaya, current president of the Nigeria Bar Association and Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) who received the Award for Dynamic Leadership. Others awardees are the Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency Gov. Aminu Tabowal, who received Award for recognition for Excellence in Governance and Cecil Ezem Osakwe who receives the Award for Excellence in Real estate sector. Olumide Akpata the former President was commended on how he handle various issues that affect the Bar, he was president between 2000 to 2022 . Cecil Ezem Osakwe is senior lawyer and a consummate real estate developer who has developed properties both in the united state , London and Nigeria. Cecil Osakwe has a vast expereice in real estate business which has spanned over thirty years. Cecil has he his popularly called builds luxurious properties for high brow clients in choicest location around the globe. The Harvard trained lawyer and businessman is the chairman and Chief executive officer of his group of companies which includes CEO Associates & Projects Ltd, Interproject Associates Limited, Alkire Partners Nigeria Limited, Abeh Signature Ltd and Ezem Osakwe & company among others. He is also a great philanthropist who has impacted millions of people within and outside Nigeria, he loves for humanity has seen his donation of hostels to schools and centre to churches. Cecil has over two hundred workers in his employment.

 

