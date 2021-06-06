News

Cedarwood Luxury launches quick response code

Cedarwood Luxury brand of residential estate has introduced Quick Response Code (QR Code) into its real estate services, for more effectiveness.

 

The Managing Director of PWAN Plus, owners of Cedarwood Luxury estates, Dr. Julius Oyedemi, who disclosed this to journalists in Lagos explained that his firm embraced the current technology in order to take its tradition of customer satisfaction a bit further.

 

According to the Managing Director, QR Code is an acronym for Quick Response Code, which has the capacity to enable the firm’s huge clientele and property vendors, even those living in the Diaspora, to access strategic and data about the services of the company first hand and accurately.

 

He said: “it is an innovation that businesses are using now to enhance quick access to relevant information and for security. Now if you go to our Lekki head office our QR Code is there at our reception for our clients to just scan and they get to know more about PWAN Plus and our services.

 

I saw some real estate firms trying to emulate what we are doing and decided I should take it further for them.” “We are now integrating all customers’ data and client information so that just at a scan they can see all our transactions, know more about the company, our offerings, and the rest of them. If there is any update they can see it instantly.

 

It is an innovation in real estate and we decided we should own it since we are the first real estate firm to introduce PR code in real estate business. “People in the Diaspora will appreciate it more because they are more digitally inclined.

 

They don’t need to spend more on calls except when it is absolutely necessary; because all they need to do is scan our QR code and it takes them to our company’s domain where they can access every information first hand. It is also relevant security wise,” Dr Oyedemi further said.

