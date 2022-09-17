News

CEE SHARP RELEASES HIS MOST ANTICIPATED “KOINO” EP

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

 

 

Samuel Jesse Luka better known as Cee Sharp, is a Nigerian singer, producer and songwriter. He’s a lover of God and his music is a unique blend of afropop and afrobeat. Cee Sharp hails from Taraba State.

Cee Sharp released his first project “Jaye” back in 2021 which made waves both online and offline and alo got him signed to Bachmozartium Music.

He has collaborated with the ace producer Cracker Mallo on his new EP project titled “Koino”. His aim is to take over the afrobeat scene with his unique sound and style of music and also to become a household name in just a short period.

Koino is a 5 Track EP all written and composed by Cee Sharp.
Now available on all streaming platforms.

The Koino EP is available on all streaming platforms. Download and Enjoy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Plateau court adjourns Mailafia’s case against IGP to Sept 29

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Justice Arum Ashom of High Court 5, Jos Plateau State has adjourned until September 29, for ruling on application for the enforcement of fundamental right filed by a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, against the Inspector General of Police (IGP). Mailafia had approached the court seeking the enforcement of […]
News

Pray for peaceful, successful poll in 2023, Makinde tells pilgrims

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde yesterday urged Christians going o pilgrimage in Jerusalem from the state to pray for the success of the 2023 general election. Addressing the pilgrims yesterday on the premises of the Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board (Christian Wing), Ibadan, the governor said the country needs God’s intervention for the planning and […]
News

Lagos to student union leaders: Support fight against sexual violence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Lagos State government has called on students’ union leaders in all the tertiary institutions in the state to join in the fight against sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV). The Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Cecilia Bolaji Dada, said engaging student leaders would certainly go a long way in helpingthestatereachthegoalof zero tolerance to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica