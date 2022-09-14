Cee Sharp set to rule Afrobeat with new EP, ‘Koino’

The Nigerian music industry is loaded up with fresh and gifted talents, however at that point when another new artiste breaks into the scene, there could always be space for one more talented musician.

Come Friday, Bachmozartium Music signed artiste, Samuel Jesse Luka, popularly known as Cee Sharp will release his EP, and judging from the songs in the EP, one should be rest assured that this artist is the real deal.

The album, as per Cee Sharp, kept him alert and awake all night, before it could be produced, it was a long period of hard-working and sleepless nights to achieve it.

Speaking on the creative process, he said, “This E.P Means everything to me since it’s a reflection of my life journey; a great deal of restless nights and prayers, on the grounds that without God and with the help of my label Bachmo Music, this sound is completely impossible.”

“I featured no artiste on this album yet, I teamed up with quite possibly one of the best producer in the country, Cracker Mallo, who has been a piece of help in the progress of a lot of artists in Nigeria including Wizkid and the likes”.

The EP was produced by Cracker Mallo.

Cee Sharp is a young talented artiste who is headed to the Top.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...