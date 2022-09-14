News

Cee Sharp set to rule Afrobeat with new EP, ‘Koino’

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian music industry is loaded up with fresh and gifted talents, however at that point when another new artiste breaks into the scene, there could always be space for one more talented musician.

Come Friday, Bachmozartium Music signed artiste, Samuel Jesse Luka, popularly known as Cee Sharp will release his EP, and judging from the songs in the EP, one should be rest assured that this artist is the real deal.

The album, as per Cee Sharp, kept him alert and awake all night, before it could be produced, it was a long period of hard-working and sleepless nights to achieve it.

Speaking on the creative process, he said, “This E.P Means everything to me since it’s a reflection of my life journey; a great deal of restless nights and prayers, on the grounds that without God and with the help of my label Bachmo Music, this sound is completely impossible.”

“I featured no artiste on this album yet, I teamed up with quite possibly one of the best producer in the country, Cracker Mallo, who has been a piece of help in the progress of a lot of artists in Nigeria including Wizkid and the likes”.

The EP was produced by Cracker Mallo.

Cee Sharp is a young talented artiste who is headed to the Top.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

DHQ: We’ll deal with those disparaging the military

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has warned individuals and groups against disparaging the military, vowing to deal decisively with such tendencies. Specifically, the DHQ noted that the Armed Forces of Nigeria remained a professional institution, whose primary responsibility remained the protection of the nation’s territorial integrity.   The Acting Director, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig- Gen. […]
News

Money laundering: Court revokes Maina’s bail, orders arrest over non-appearance

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, over his continued absence from his on-going trial on money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, revoked the bail it earlier granted to Maina, who was facing […]
News

Amnesty Office probes fraudulent contractors

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

The Office of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) at the weekend launched investigations into fraudulent activities of some contractors and vendors engaged by the scheme to train and empower ex-agitators.   The Interim Administrator, PAP, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) in a statement said already preliminary investigations had uncovered acts of fraud perpetrated by some […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica