CEHRD backs domestication of VAAP Bill in Bayelsa

A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), yesterday said it would continue to push for the domestication of Violence Against Persons prohibition act (VAAP) in Bayelsa State. Rising from a stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa organised by CEHRD, the spokesperson of the group, David Vareba, said that already VAAP has been passed into law in Rivers state, wondering why it was yet to be passed into law in Bayelsa State despite all the assurances by the state’s House of Assembly. Vareba said: “The next step for CEHRD is to press for the domestication of this act in Bayelsa state. The bottom line lies around the state house of assembly because that is where the work is right now. “We had been promised earlier on that this bill will be passed last year and it has lingered. This is the second month into 2021. We have not heard anything. We are going to press again with another set of advocacy to ensure that this bill is passed into law.
Related Articles
Cyber crime: EFCC nabs 10 Yahoo suspects in Ibadan
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office, yesterday arrested 10 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The arrested suspects according to the agency’s Head: Wilson Uwujaren, are Isaac Ogundayo, David Ayodele, Etiowe Kelvin, Seun Afolabi, Saheed Olalekan, Oluwatobi Damilola, Sukanmi Odofin, Ademola Okunola, Joseph Damilare, and Abass Sodiq. They […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
BBNaija 2020: I didn’t go to the house to look for man -Wathoni insists
Though the BBNaija audience had already been informed to expect some eviction night twists, even they could not have guessed what Big Brother had in mind. The housemates, who were completely in the dark about Big Brother’s plans, received the shock of their lives during the Sunday night eviction show. Big Brother threw a triple […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Seize opportunities presented by COVID-19 to excel, Osinbajo tells Nigerian youths
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has challenged the youths in the country to seize the opportunities presented by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) to excel by changing human history and become problem solvers. The Vice President gave this advise yesterday at the virtual valedictory service for graduating students of Edgewood College, Lagos. According to a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)