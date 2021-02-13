News

CEHRD backs domestication of VAAP Bill in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD), yesterday said it would continue to push for the domestication of Violence Against Persons prohibition act (VAAP) in Bayelsa State. Rising from a stakeholders meeting in Yenagoa organised by CEHRD, the spokesperson of the group, David Vareba, said that already VAAP has been passed into law in Rivers state, wondering why it was yet to be passed into law in Bayelsa State despite all the assurances by the state’s House of Assembly. Vareba said: “The next step for CEHRD is to press for the domestication of this act in Bayelsa state. The bottom line lies around the state house of assembly because that is where the work is right now. “We had been promised earlier on that this bill will be passed last year and it has lingered. This is the second month into 2021. We have not heard anything. We are going to press again with another set of advocacy to ensure that this bill is passed into law.

