CEHRD commends ASLO for honouring its leader, Zabbey

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CERD) has commended the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanoloy (ASLO) for its efforts in advancing aquatic science for societal benefits and also for honouring one of their own, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, a foremost national human and environmental rights activist and the leader of CEHRD.

The research-based group presented the award to him recently at the joint aquatic sciences meeting in Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA. Zabbey is an accomplished Professor of Hydrology in the Department of Fisheries at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State. In a statement signed by Styvn Obodoekwe, Project Director and Constance Meju, Board of Trustees Chairperson of CEHRD, the body stated that: “CEHRD congratulates Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, as he receives the 2022 Ruth Patrick award by the Association for the Sciences of Limnology and Oceanography (ASLO). “We consider the award a well-deserved honour and a reward for hard work.

We trust that Zabbey will see the prestigious award as a stimulus to maintain the niche he has created for more wins and greater accomplishments and impacts. We say we are proud of Zabbey and congratulate the amiable and energetic CEHRD coordinator on this honour, which he has brought not only to CEHRD but to the entire Niger Delta and Nigeria.

