CEHRD organises policy dialogue for stakeholders to end gender-based violence

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Thursday organised a stakeholder’s policy dialogue for stakeholders in Bayelsa State in order to chart a way forward in reducing gender-based violence.

Held in Yenagoa, the representative of the CEHRD, Dr David Vareba said: “We just had a policy dialogue of multi stake holders. The stake holders are the police, the primary health management board, the ministry of justice and the civil society.

“The essence of the policy dialogue is gender-based response and how these stakeholders can come together to synergize because having worked with the stakeholders, we discovered that the each one of them is trying their possible best on gender-based balance but there is no synergy.

“It seems as If every stake holder is working to the ebb so there is need. We have seen this gap and we think there is need for this stake holders to come together to synergize.

“We just brought the stakeholders to the table and then defined some critical issues like where do you go when one is violated. Will the person go straight to the police or will the person go straight to any of the civil society or to the hospital.”

In her response, Epe Muna Henrietta, the Adolescent Health Coordinator Primary Health Care Board in the state, advised that there should be awareness on how to seek redress if issues like rape occur, adding that religious bodies should be involved. She also advised that there should be youth friendly centers where these youth will be counseled.

Also speaking Ebinimi Fiebai, Vice Chairperson International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Bayelsa State Branch, disclosed that the executive will has been a major problem hindering enforcing the laws in Nigeria.

