Metro & Crime

CEHRD organises policy dialogue for stakeholders to end gender-based violence

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

A non-governmental organisation, Center for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Thursday organised a stakeholder’s policy dialogue for stakeholders in Bayelsa State in order to chart a way forward in reducing gender-based violence.
Held in Yenagoa, the representative of the CEHRD, Dr David Vareba said: “We just had a policy dialogue of multi stake holders. The stake holders are the police, the primary health management board, the ministry of justice and the civil society.
“The essence of the policy dialogue is gender-based response and how these stakeholders can come together to synergize because having worked with the stakeholders, we discovered that the each one of them is trying their possible best on gender-based balance but there is no synergy.
“It seems as If every stake holder is working to the ebb so there is need. We have seen this gap and we think there is need for this stake holders to come together to synergize.
“We just brought the stakeholders to the table and then defined some critical issues like where do you go when one is violated. Will the person go straight to the police or will the person go straight to any of the civil society or to the hospital.”
In her response, Epe Muna Henrietta, the Adolescent Health Coordinator Primary Health Care Board in the state, advised that there should be awareness on how to seek redress if issues like rape occur, adding that religious bodies should be involved. She also advised that there should be youth friendly centers where these youth will be counseled.
Also speaking Ebinimi Fiebai, Vice Chairperson International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Bayelsa State Branch, disclosed that the executive will has been a major problem hindering enforcing the laws in Nigeria.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Lagos discharges 50 COVID-19 patients

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has discharged 50 COVID-19 patients after testing negative to the deadly virus. According to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the discharged patients comprised 13 females and 37 males including 26 foreign nationals were discharged from the state isolation facilities to reunite with the society. The governor, who is also the Incident Commander, said: “Today, […]
Metro & Crime

Ex-Oyo gov, Ajimobi, dies of coronavirus

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo , Musa Pam, and Onyekachi Eze

•Governors, PDP mourn Former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State is dead. His death came about a month’s treatment at the First Cardiology Hospital, Ikoyi, Lagos. Ajimobi, 70, was said to have died of complications arising from coronavirus. The former governor, who last week reportedly slipped into coma at the hospital where the Chief of […]
Metro & Crime

EFCC arraigns man in Benue for alleged N2m fraud

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi zonal office Tuesday arraigned one Damian Oragbai Terhemba at a High Court for diverting about N2 million meant for the purchase of a car. Terhemba was arraigned before Justice M.A Ikpambese on a one-count charge for dishonestly misappropriating the sum of N1,906,000 meant for the purchase of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: