CEHRD to BYSHA: Expedite action in domesticating VAPP Act

The Centre for Environment, Human Rights and Development (CEHRD) on Friday called on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to expedite action in the domestication of Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act (VAPP) in the state.

Speaking during a peace walk in Yenagoa, which started from Peace Park and terminated at the state House of Assembly by CEHRD and some other civil society organisations, the representative of CEHRD, Dr David Vareba said: “Given the incessant cases of gender-based violence and violence against persons, we call on the Bayelsa State House of Assembly to quicken legislative process on the VAPP Bill and send to the governor to assent to it as quickly as possible.”

Continuing he said “We have come in peace. We want to thank you and identify with what you have been doing on violence against persons prohibition bills. We are aware that this bill has passed the first and second reading and we were also part of the public hearing and at this stage, we know that any committed law making house is making everything possible to make sure that such bill is passed.

“However in the face of incessant violence against persons in rapes and other gender-based violence which we are all aware of as a result of this lock down, we have gotten high tolls in cases of rape and other gender-based violence. So in as much as we are thanking you, we also want you to accelerate this bill so that sooner it will be passed into law.”

Responding to their demand, Tare Porri, the representative of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Abraham Ngobere, thanked them for putting together the peace walk adding that it can only take someone who is passionate and committed to do what the group has done.

