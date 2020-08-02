Body & Soul

Celebrated on-air personality, Toolz welcomes new baby

The blitz, glamour and the trappings deployed a few years back when beautiful and celebrated radio presenter, Tolu Oniru and Tunde Demurin, a pilot, got married have remained a reference point.

 

To complement it, the couple has kept the fire of their love burning even to the admiration of the people as they have continued to blossom together.

 

Their union has again been blessed as Tolu and Tunde are once again father and mother of tiny feet. The couple has announced arrival of their second child, a boy that was delivered 29th July.

 

Expectedly, the good news has changed the atmosphere around the couple, their friends, family and associates.

