Celebrating 16 days of activism to end gender-based violence

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence is an annual international campaign that kicks off on November 25, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, and runs until December 10, Human Rights Day. Since 1991, the international community has observed the 16-day campaign. The dates are significant; underscoring that violence against women is a violation of human rights. 16 Days of Activism campaigns have raised awareness, mobilised advocacy and inspired action to combat genderbased violence in its many forms such as sexual harassment, child marriage, female genital mutilation, intimate partner violence and rape, among other atrocities.

In celebrating this year’s 16 days of activism, Nigeria joins the global community to flag off activities to commemorate 2022 with the theme: “Unite! Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls.” The Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen said the 2022 theme builds on collective responsibilities to end Gender-Based Violence in the country either as media partners, policy makers, individuals, development partners, civil society organisations, law makers, even as young women and men. The minister noted that: “The campaign, championed by Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, has gained prominence as a strategy by individuals and organisations around the world to call for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls.”

The minister called for a one-minute silence in honour of the young girls and women and even boys and men who have lost their lives to various forms of violence. “As always, in orange colours, we also stand in solidarity with the survivors and victims of violence as we assure them of a brighter future. As we join the global community to roll out activities to heighten our advocacy against Gender-Based Violence. “As the Minister of Women Affairs, my joy knows no bound that in my time, we have recorded another feat as the U.N. General Assembly has just approved a resolution establishing November 18 as a day to spotlight the sexual exploitation and abuse of children. The day will also be used to stress the need for prevention, for perpetrators to be brought to justice, and for victims to be given a voice as part of the long process of healing. The resolution, which was sponsored by Sierra Leone and Nigeria and cosponsored by more than 110 countries, was adopted by consensus and a bang of the gavel by the Assembly’s Acting President, which was greeted with loud applause.

Tallen added that the climax of the high-level sensitisation and advocacy by many organisations; including development partners spearheaded by the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs pushing for various interventions to address the menace of Gender-Based Violence. Noting that the present administration under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, has truly demonstrated high commitment not only to eliminate harmful practices against women and girls; but also, to curb the rampaging impact of COVID-19 pandemic and other SGBV. “More than ever before, governments at all levels continue to respond positively to address the unacceptable trends and patterns of GBV through survivor-centred essential services across policing, justice, health, and social sectors, and improved financing for the women’s rights agenda. It is on record that more than ever before, survivors are now speaking out and reporting these violations and seeking legal and judicial assistance,” she said.

Available statistics revealed that in Nigeria, 30 per cent of girls and women aged between 15 and 49 are reported to have experienced sexual abuse. Insurgency, protracted conflicts, new trends in kidnapping and the recent flood which swept across the country have only served to worsen the occurrence of GBV. Harmful practices such as child marriage are prevalent in Nigeria, with 43 per cent of girls married before the age of 18; while 20 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 have undergone Female Genital Mutilation (FGM). This is the last event-on the 16 Days of Activism, Tallen will be championing as the Minister of Women Affairs as they prepare for the transition to a new administration come May next year. “I am happy to announce that 33 States have domesticated the Child’s Right Act, while 34 have domesticated the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act 2015. The idea behind this domestication is to strengthen the justice system and the prosecution of the perpetrators of violence against vulnerable women and children; including the girlchild. “Our HeforShe strategy and integrating domestication of laws by states as criteria to access our various Women Economic Empowerment and Poverty reduction schemes have proven effective in ensuring a society that thrives on Zero Tolerance to Gender-Based Violence. I have the assurance of other states that before the end of this administration, all the states would have domesticated the Child Right Act (CRA) and Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act (VAPP),” she said. She appealed to development partners to support the acquisition of more forensic machines to make it easy to carry out test of rape cases in the country, as the existing ones can only be accessed in Adamawa and Lagos States. More safe spaces are needed to cater for the needs of GBV victims.

She concluded by thanking all partners. “I thank all our partners who have continued to support us. On our part, the ministry will continue to provide leadership and guidance to ensure smooth implementation and actualisation of all national and international instruments for the advancement of women, girls and boys in Nigeria” she assured. While receiving the delegation of Boys Champion, a Non-Governmental Organisation, supported by the Nigeria’s Diaspora Commission (NDC) officials which came visiting her, she remarked that the rate of gender-based violence in the country is alarming and spoke of the need to have more men speak on the side of women so as to minimise or totally rid GBV; “women cannot continue speaking alone. With voices like yours (Boys Champion), we need more boys and more men to lend their voices to speak out and to condemn all forms of violence against women and girls.”

While commending the Director- General of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri- Erewa for her concern on Diaspora matters, she disclosed that the ministry will collaborate with the organisation to ensure a success of its aims and objectives, describing her ministry, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs as a “Diaspora-inclined organisation” Tallen said she would partner with the Boys Champion (NGO) to spotlight violence against vulnerable persons in whatever form it may take.

