Celebrating a faultless woman

Mrs. Njideka is by all definitions a woman of substance. She is unassuming, despite her many wins and enviable feats in life.
Her immediate and extended family members, as well as friends and associates have succinctly described her as a faultless and selfless creature.

As she marks her birthday today, wishes for her day be filled with lots of love and laughter, for all of your birthday wishes come true, have been pouring in like torrent of water.
For many who know her, they can’t agree less that she is someone who touches each life she enters, spreading joy to everyone she meets. The prayer for her today and forever more is that the love and happiness she shares with others return to her tenfold.

She is a faithful friend who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are – even if you are getting older.
Mrs Njideka is spectacular woman of virtue with a heart flowing with milk of human kindness. She has touched lives and still touching more. She does good with expecting reward from any mortal.
For her, being young is a privilege, being attractive is a genetic gift and being cool, that is all she is. Happy birthday as you will live to celebrate more in good health and swimming in abundance of God’s blessings!
Congrats to a super woman, who has always inspired many people to dream big and to work hard in achieving that dream!

News

Court discharges Oyo LG official, lawyer over N167.8m fraud

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

  A Lagos High Court has discharged an Oyo State Local government official, Mr. Badmus Adesina and a lawyer, Ibukunoluwa Konu of an alleged N167,886,591,60 fraud. The court presided over by Justice E. O Ashade in a ruling struck out the alleged N167,886,591,60 fraud charges against Adesina and Konu on an alleged letter from the  Attorney […]
News

#EndSARS: Change of name won’t end police brutality – Rep

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Chairman of the House of Representatives Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Rep Busayo Wole Oke (PDP, Delta) has said that the mere change of name of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) to the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team cannot end police brutality against the citizens of Nigeria as being envisaged. Oke, who spoke Wednesday in […]
News Top Stories

President orders ministers to defend govt’s achievements

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered cabinet ministers to, henceforth, vigorously defend the achievements of his administration and avoid a situation where the opposition takes the shine by continuously spreading falsehood about government’s policies and programmes.   The President, who gave the admonition yesterday at the end of the two-day ministerial retreat at the Presidential Villa, […]

