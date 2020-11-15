Celebrating a political Don, Ayo Fayose, at 60

In the eyes of many, Dr. Peter Ayodele Fayose , the former governor of Ekiti State, comes across as a phenomenon.

Also, he typifies a soul who enjoys abundant luck and grace, particularly when you consider his journey in the political landscape. Indeed, it is no exaggeration to say that his life epitomizes tenacity of purpose.

In the wake of the democratic dispensation that berthed in 1999, Ayodele Fayose, a native of Afao in Ekiti State, was not in the political picture of Fountain of Knowledge but he had a clear vision of what he wanted to become.

On that note, almost immediately while a governor had emerged in the state, he begun to familiarize himself with the people and when it was in 2003 when there was another election, he had become so popular among the people that he defeated the incumbent to become the governor.

Fayose changed the political calculation and face of politics in the state, unfortunately, however, he ended his term on a controversial note as he had to run for cover.

For many years after that episode, Fayose had to contend with the unpleasant situation he found himself but as a man who never lacked purpose, he never allowed any chance to air his voice slip by even as his love in the heart of his people never died.

As a child of destiny, well over ten years after he was chased out of office, Fayose once again became the governor of Ekiti State. He couldn’t install a successor but what only a cynic would deny is the fact that Faysoe is a force to reckon with as far as the politics of his state is concerned.

As it is, Fayose, though a very controversial personality, stands tall in the political arena with lot of followers who believe in his ideology as a leader who knows how to connect with ordinary people even as some elites have his name engraved with gold in their hearts on account of what they tag as his excellent performance while in office.

As this stoutly built graduate of The Polytechnic, Ibadan turns 60 on 15 November, his family members, friends, associates and supporters are in great mood to celebrate

