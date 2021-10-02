Celebrating an Icon and National Hero

The story of Nigeria at independence is that of Latifat Tijani, who won an Olympic gold medal in weightlifting despite being a hairstylist on the side. It is the story of Tunde Onakoya changing the lives of numerous children living in the slum through Chess. These stories of dedication to man and country indeed underpin the life and times of another national hero; Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, whose tremendous contributions to the Nation were a labor of love, sacrifice and impact. He conquered various sectors in the Nigerian economy, providing a livelihood to thousands, and feeding multitudes through his investments in Agricul-ture.

Since the 1960s, these stories have continued to reveal innovation and resilience from diverse citizens of our dear country. Like many other young Nigerians, Captain Idahosa grew up from a humble background in the beloved state of Edo and rose to become the legend we all celebrate today.

Captain Hosa or “Cappi’’ (as he is fondly called) was a business magnate and chairman of Ocean Marines Solutions Limited who lived as an inspirational icon to the country. In describing his life, former President Ibrahim Babangida said, ”He was an uncommon Nigerian who was ever ready to lend a helping hand to the needy as well as to his contemporaries alike.” Also, President Muhammadu Buhari eulogised him for his many contributions to the Nigerian economy through many sectors spanning the petroleum, telecommunications, maritime, and power, amongst others, providing sustenance to many families in the process.

With a sombre heart, he urged mourners, especially Edo natives to whom Captain devoted time and resources throughout his life, to sustain his legacies of kind-heartedness and generosity. In 2014, the late Oba Erediauwa the 1st identified him as “a worthy son” of the ancient Bini Kingdom and accorded him special recognition in the Kingdom. He was similarly recognized on the international scene for the deep impact of his philanthropic activities..

Cappi was a committed patriot who loved Nigeria dearly and served her diligently from his heart. In 2012, he was honored with the ‘African Titans’ Award by the United States Congress, acknowledging his indelible business impact and role in celebrating the African Renaissance. Captain Hosa’s life succinctly epitomized the words of the famous American poet Maya Angelou, who said “people will forget what you did but will never forget how you made them feel.”

Throughout his journey, he magnanimously supported diverse charitable institutions for social-development causes that significantly impacted various beneficiaries worldwide. A statement released by his family described him as “one of such men for whom history will sound the trumpets triumphantly for the unmistakable impact that was his life and the great inspirational legacy he bequeathed to a thankful nation.

He believed in serving the greater good of humanity.” As we think back on over six decades since our independence, we are reminded of greatness; and inspired to live with core values like generosity, humility, brotherhood and love, all of which amply qualify Captain Idahosa’s 63 years of existence.

His unrelenting efforts at economic prosperity, development and peaceful coexistence will never be forgotten as Nigeria moves steadily into a new dawn TOGETHER. We will always remember the labor of our Heroes past. We wish him a safe landing in the great beyond. Adieu, Captain!

