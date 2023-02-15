Celebrating Black History Month with Ode to Yesteryears

In celebrating the 2023 Black History Month, Obiora Anamaleze, Maria Tendo, Esewhaye Oghenetejiri, Jonathan Kabeya, Wisdom Uche, Eno Bassey, Samuel Inalegwu, Mayowa Adekile, Emmanuel Amiolemen, and Kolawole Samson Oluwadare started streaming their works on Artsy.net from February 3, ending March 01, 2023. Oragnised by Tribes Art Africa Gallery (TAAG), the group exhibition titled ‘Ode to Yesteryears’, “is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and legacy of black artists, paying homage to their contributions to the art world.” TAAG stated that the exhibition showcases a diverse range of styles and mediums, including painting, photography, and mixed media. The gallery explained that the works on view are a testament to the resilience and creativity of black artists and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. “We are thrilled to be presenting this important exhibition in honor of Black History Month,” said Rodney Asikhia, the visionary founder and chief curator of TAAG Gallery.

“We believe it is crucial to recognize the contributions of black artists and to provide a platform for their voices to be heard. ‘Ode to Yesteryears’ is a celebration of their talents and an opportunity to bring their works to a wider audience.” The works on view have been likened toajourney throughvisualodyssey, carefully put together by Asikhia, who has the mastery of presenting a captivatingshowcaseof art.“Beawed by a rich tapestry of paintings, drawings, and mixed media masterpieces, each weaving its own unique tale of the human experience,” Asikhia assured.

“From the trials and tribulations to the triumphs and relations, these artists invite you to delve into their interpretations of what it truly means to be human.” Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition on Artsy.net, where they can view the works and learn more about the artists and their practices. Artsy.net is a leading online platform for contemporary art, providing a global audience with access to the world’s most important galleries and exhibitions. For more information about the exhibition, please visit: https://www.artsy.net/show/ taag-gallery-ode-to-yesteryears. Among the works on display are ‘Sisters, 2023 (Oil and acrylic on canvas, dated 2023), by Oluwadare; ‘An Optimistic Self-potrait’ (Coffee- Sugarism technique, burnt sugar, pen ink on Linen paper, 2021) by Kabeya; ‘Entangle, (acrylic on canvas, 2023) by Inalegwu; ‘Awake Thou That Sleepest (oil and acrylic on canvas, by Adekile; and ‘Zebra Crossing’ (oil on canvas, 2022) from Anamaleze. TAAGGallery isacontemporary art space located in New York City, dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artistsfromaround the world. The gallery is committed to fostering cultural exchange and promoting diversity in the arts.

