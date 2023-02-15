Arts & Entertainments

Celebrating Black History Month with Ode to Yesteryears

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In celebrating the 2023 Black History Month, Obiora Anamaleze, Maria Tendo, Esewhaye Oghenetejiri, Jonathan Kabeya, Wisdom Uche, Eno Bassey, Samuel Inalegwu, Mayowa Adekile, Emmanuel Amiolemen, and Kolawole Samson Oluwadare started streaming their works on Artsy.net from February 3, ending March 01, 2023. Oragnised by Tribes Art Africa Gallery (TAAG), the group exhibition titled ‘Ode to Yesteryears’, “is a celebration of the rich cultural heritage and legacy of black artists, paying homage to their contributions to the art world.” TAAG stated that the exhibition showcases a diverse range of styles and mediums, including painting, photography, and mixed media. The gallery explained that the works on view are a testament to the resilience and creativity of black artists and their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of contemporary art. “We are thrilled to be presenting this important exhibition in honor of Black History Month,” said Rodney Asikhia, the visionary founder and chief curator of TAAG Gallery.

“We believe it is crucial to recognize the contributions of black artists and to provide a platform for their voices to be heard. ‘Ode to Yesteryears’ is a celebration of their talents and an opportunity to bring their works to a wider audience.” The works on view have been likened toajourney throughvisualodyssey, carefully put together by Asikhia, who has the mastery of presenting a captivatingshowcaseof art.“Beawed by a rich tapestry of paintings, drawings, and mixed media masterpieces, each weaving its own unique tale of the human experience,” Asikhia assured.

“From the trials and tribulations to the triumphs and relations, these artists invite you to delve into their interpretations of what it truly means to be human.” Visitors are encouraged to explore the exhibition on Artsy.net, where they can view the works and learn more about the artists and their practices. Artsy.net is a leading online platform for contemporary art, providing a global audience with access to the world’s most important galleries and exhibitions. For more information about the exhibition, please visit: https://www.artsy.net/show/ taag-gallery-ode-to-yesteryears. Among the works on display are ‘Sisters, 2023 (Oil and acrylic on canvas, dated 2023), by Oluwadare; ‘An Optimistic Self-potrait’ (Coffee- Sugarism technique, burnt sugar, pen ink on Linen paper, 2021) by Kabeya; ‘Entangle, (acrylic on canvas, 2023) by Inalegwu; ‘Awake Thou That Sleepest (oil and acrylic on canvas, by Adekile; and ‘Zebra Crossing’ (oil on canvas, 2022) from Anamaleze. TAAGGallery isacontemporary art space located in New York City, dedicated to showcasing the works of emerging and established artistsfromaround the world. The gallery is committed to fostering cultural exchange and promoting diversity in the arts.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

YETUNDE BAKARE: English actors behave as if they own Nollywood

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Yetunde Bakare can be easily dismissed as one of the contingent of young and virile Yoruba actresses but there’s more to the inspiringly bold actress. When YUSUFF ADEBAYO engaged her, she truly had a lot to say about her beginning, filmmaking ethics and more. Excerpts…     How best would you describe yourself and what […]
Arts & Entertainments

Celebrated writer, filmmaker, Biyi Bandele, passes on

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tony Okuyeme   Celebrated writer and filmmaker, Biyi Bandele is dead. He died on Sunday, August 7 in Lagos, according to his daughter, Temi, who broke the news via her Facebook. She wrote: “Biyi Bandele: I Lost A Father And A Friend. I am heartbroken to share the sudden and unexpected death on Sunday […]
Arts & Entertainments

American singer, Justine Skye calls out ‘She Is’ producers for photoshopping her photo into the movie

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

‘She Is’, one of Netflix’s newest Nollywood acquisitions is currently in the news but not for its glowing reviews. The 2019 romantic comedy starring Somkele Iyamah Idhalama has been called out by American singer, Justine Skye for an embarrassing blooper. Skye took to Twitter on June 23 to question the photoshopping of her face to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica