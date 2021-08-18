Celebrating longlist of 11 writers at NLNG, CORA book party

It was a gathering of writers, critics, book lovers and art aficionados, penultimate Sunday, at Eko Hotel, Lagos, for the 2021 NLNG/ CORA Book Party for the 11 shortlist for the Nigeria Prize for Literature. The book party, organised by the Committee for Relevant Arts (CORA) in collaboration with Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG), held both physically and on Zoom as a hybrid event, to celebrate the 11 authors on the longlist for the Nigeria Prize for Literature, 2021, also had in attendance notable thespians, producers, filmmakers, cultural workers and others. The Nigeria Prize for Literature is the biggest cash prize award for a literary competition on the continent.

The books shortlisted include Mountains of Yesterday by Tony Nwaka; In The Name of Our Father by Olukorede Yishau; Imminent River by Anaele Ihuoma; Your Church, My Shrine by Ikay Ezeh; Neglected by Lucy Chiamaka Okwuna; The Return of Half- Something by Chukwudi Eze; Give Us Each Day by Samuel Monye; Delusions of Patriots by Obianuju V. Chukwuanyi; The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Dare; The Son of the House by Cheluchi Onyemelukwe- Onuobia; and The Colours of Hatred by Obinna Udenwa. The literary feast began with the CORA’s Secretary General, Mr. Toyin Akinosho, reading an excerpt from Phebean Ogundipe’s ‘Up Country Girl’, after the introduction ritual by CORA’s Programme Chair, Mr. Jahman Anikulapo.

Akinosho, in his welcome address, noted that last year’s Book Party, held was on October 8, 2020, on Zoom, was meant to be a symbolic gathering, to make the statement that the pandemic would not defeat the pursuit of a noble cause such as The Nigeria Prize for Literature. “This afternoon, we’d be discussing a range of texts in the novel form, a genre that arguably commands more respect than any of the genres in the literary arts firmament. “We know of podcast recordings of conversations between authors and moderators; we are aware of mailed excerpts of new books; we know of grand launchings. But nothing beats a book reading; an event at which an author sits and discusses his work with readers in the room. Whoever wins the prize is the most literate Nigerian in the year of his winning,” he said, adding that the Nigeria Prize for Literature is the biggest cash prize award (USD$100,000) for a literary competition on the continent. The Book Party, he further stated, “is one of the series of events in our calendar that preface our annual Lagos Book and Art Festival (LABAF).

We are going to have an exciting time this afternoon, engaging with this star-studded cast of writers.” The General Manager, External Relations of Nigeria LNG Limited, Mrs. Eyono Fatayi-Williams, in her welcome address, underscored the commitment of NLNG to the promotion of literature and writers, adding that this event provides her some sense of relief and upliftment, knowing that the Nigeria LNGsponsored literature and science prizes are back on course after the pandemic stalled the call for entries for the 2020 edition of the competitions.

“Although the competition was truncated last year following the restrictions occasioned by the pandemic which hampered submission of entries within the allowed window, we still found the courage to organise the Book Party, given the huge derivable value that connecting hearts and minds offers our creative thoughts.

Even though it was a virtual party, that outing in 2020 was quite interesting and encouraging as it featured presentations from past winners and eminent literary icons in the country. Today, we will be interacting with authors of the top eleven works chosen from 202 submissions on prose fiction for the competition. “Nigeria LNG has used The Nigeria Prize for Literature to stimulate interest in writing and publishing excellent works.

The prize has also contributed to popularising Nigerian Literature in the global literary community, as our celebrated works compare favourably with other distinguished works of literature around the world in terms of content presentation, style, structure, and packaging. Today, Nigeria can showcase works that portray excellent writing, editing, proof-reading, and publishing in Nigeria and this promise to get even better as we continue to promote The Nigeria Prize for Literature.

More Nigerians in the diaspora are also making submissions for the competition, a testament that the prize is getting good traction globally.” According to her, the literature prize has enjoyed massive public goodwill which has made it a huge success at home and abroad. Highlights of the event were readings of excerpts from the 11 books competing for the USD$100,000 prize money. And the readings were done with such theatrical resonance by some of the leading actors on stage and screen.

They were Bimbo Manuel, Charles Ukpong, Tina Mba, Francis Onwuche and Achalugo Ezekobe. The reading preceded the conversations with the 11 writers, which was moderated by a writer and broadcaster with AriseTV, Mr. Rufai Oseni, who engaged the writers on their journey into writing and how they were able to produce books that made it to a critical stage of the contest.

